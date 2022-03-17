This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching closely.

Cases are again surging in European countries like Finland, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, as well as several other countries worldwide. Health experts attribute the jump in cases to a combination of easing pandemic restrictions in many places, waning immunity from the vaccines, and the new omicron subvariant known as BA.2.

Cases in the United States for now are trending lower, though the situation is different from state to state. To find the most dangerous state for COIVD-19, 24/7 Wall St. ranked states by average daily cases over the most recent seven days per 100,000 people, using data from federal, state, and local sources as of March 14. (These are the states with the most cases of COVID-19.)

Currently, Alaska ranks as the most dangerous state for the virus, with an average of 376 new daily cases in the past seven days, or 51 daily cases per 100,000 people. Alaska also had the lowest decline in daily cases over the past two weeks, with a 14-day decline in average new cases of 8%.

This compares to Louisiana, which reported an average of 218 new daily cases in the past seven days, or 4.7 cases per 100,000 — the fewest. Cases in Nebraska dropped nearly 80% in the past 14 days. (COVID-19: These are the states fighting it most successfully.)

Other states with relatively high COVID-19 infection rates in recent days include Idaho, Montana, Kentucky, and West Virginia, though cases have been trending down. In fact, cases in 48 states have declined compared to 14 days ago. Only Connecticut and Washington reported an increase in cases in the past two weeks, of 10% in Washington and nearly 12% in Connecticut.

