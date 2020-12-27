The Biggest Comebacks in Music History

Success can be fleeting for popular musicians. Even those artists who release multiple hits often fall out of public favor because of changing tastes or professional reasons, such as inactivity.

After a hitless dry spell, only a few hardworking – and very lucky – performers have managed to recapture their fame. These musicians may have simply released new music that appealed to the public, reinvented their image to reclaim relevancy, or collaborated on music with newer artists in order to return to the spotlight. These are the top musical collaborations that hit No. 1 on the pop charts.

To determine the biggest comebacks in music history, 24/7 Tempo identified the artists with the longest periods of time between their songs that have charted in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 popular music charts from 1958 to 2020.

While some of the biggest comeback artists may be less memorable than the sounds of their most beloved pop hits, others are household names across the country. Music fans may even be shocked to learn that some of these musicians took time away from the music charts at all due to their status as hugely famous entertainers. Here is the most famous musician born the year you were born.

