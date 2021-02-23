The Snowiest County in Every State

The winter of 2021 has been an eventful one, to say the least, Texas is now in a state of emergency thanks to an unprecedented cold front that swept through the South. In a one-week span in February, more than 6,600 cold records were tied or broken across the country. This year, major cities in the Northwest, the Midwest, and the Northeast reached snowfall totals not seen in decades or set new records entirely. New York City has already recorded the eighth-highest February snowfall total in its history, with a week left to go in the month. On Feb. 16, thanks to Winter Storm Uri, 73.2% of the ground in the lower 48 states were covered by snow, the most in nearly two decades.

Love it or hate it, snow is a major part of winter in many areas of the United States. While most places are not likely to see anything close to their state’s record snowfall this year — or anytime soon — some parts of each state are more likely to get the most snowfall compared to other parts of the state, based on historical data.

To find the snowiest county in every state, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to calculate, for every weather station in the country, the total snowfall over the winters of 2017, 2018, and 2019 (during the months of November through March).

Also included are the snowfall during the county’s snowiest winter month over the past three winters, as well as each county’s all-time one-day snowfall record.

Of the 50 counties on this list — based on at least one weather station reporting the most snow in their respective state over the past three winters — only eight rank in the top 10 for total snowfall out of the nation’s over 15,000 weather stations.

Total snowfall has decreased in many parts of North America. Of the 50 counties on this list, only six have all-time single-day snowfall records that were set after 2010. Only one state’s snowiest county — Delta, Colorado — has a one-day record from as early as last year.

Colorado is famous for the all-time record for snowfall set in Boulder County in 1921, when a blizzard delivered a whopping 6 feet, 4 inches of snow in 24 hours. Click here to see the places with the biggest snowfall in history in every state.

Click here to see the snowiest county in every state.

To determine the snowiest county in every state, 24/7 Wall St. calculated the total snowfall in the past three winters using data collected by 15,346 weather stations compiled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). We summed the total snowfall for the months November through March for the winters of 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20. We listed for every state the county with the weather station recording the most snowfall in the state over this period. Historical data on the largest one-day snowfall in county history also came from the NOAA.