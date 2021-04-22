20 Ways to Make Your Summer More Environmentally Friendly

After the year we’ve all had, summer is probably on many people’s minds. While it may be the favorite time of the year to many, it’s not necessarily the best time for our planet. As temperatures rise, so do our energy and water use, as does our carbon footprint. But there are ways we can combat this stressful time of year for our planet. With some simple steps — from what you eat to how you vacation and do your household chores — it’s easy to be eco-friendly and still have a fun summer.

In honor of Earth Day this year, 24/7 Tempo compiled a list of 20 ways you can make your summer more environmentally friendly after reviewing information from several sources online, including the U.S. Department of Energy, Consumer Reports, and study reviews in Scientific American.

It is not possible to offer an exhaustive list of things you can do to help protect the environment, but here is a short list of relatively easy things you can do to shrink your carbon footprint, lead to more green actions, and initiate change on a larger scale. On a state level, some states are much further along than others — these are America’s most and least environmentally friendly states.

Click here to see ways to make your summer more environmentally friendly.