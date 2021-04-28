These Are the Richest Places in the Northeast

You’re considered poor in most of America if you have an annual income of $12,880 for individuals or $26,500 for a family of four, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (the numbers are slightly higher for Alaska and Hawaii).

But how much do you have to make to be considered rich? That depends.

To be considered in the top 20% of earners in America, you’d need an annual income of about $95,000 — in some states. In others, to reach that level, you’ll need more than $170,000. Those numbers pale to insignificance compared to the incomes of a relative few individuals. Here is the richest person of all time from your state.

In determining the richest places in the Northeast, 24/7 Wall St. has ranked the median household income in the approximately 20,000 places with 500 or more residents using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

We also reviewed the percentage of homes valued above $200,000 and — adding in education level, which is closely tied to earning potential — the number of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree. All data are 5-year averages through 2019. We only considered places where less than 25% of the population are enrolled in college or graduate school, as the presence of a large student population can skew income statistics.

By those measures, there’s no doubt that the wealthiest state in the Northeast, by far, is New York, whose localities account for 18 of the region’s 25 wealthiest places. Second-place New Jersey is home to four of the richest places, while Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire have one each. The top 14, however, share a first-place tie in terms of median household income, which for places with such high incomes is expressed as greater than $250,000.

Click here to see the richest places in the Northeast.