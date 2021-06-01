Best Children's Hospitals

Parents worry about children in good times as well as bad, and few things are more worrisome than a sick child. Fortunately, there are a number of great children’s hospitals around the country, and 24/7 Tempo has a list of the best of them, according to The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Survey for 2020 — which uses a variety of national performance measures to evaluate individual institutions on safety, quality, and efficiency.

Leapfrog doesn’t rate a set number as top hospitals. Rather, it recognizes only those that score top marks against its performance measures. Only nine children’s hospitals did so in the 2020 survey. Leapfrog said these hospitals have better systems in place to prevent medication errors, higher quality on maternity care, and lower infection rates, among other laudable qualities. (Unfortunately, these are the 25 states with the worst healthcare systems.)

The top children’s hospitals are somewhat concentrated: three are in Florida and two are in California. Several of them are teaching hospitals and are affiliated with leading medical schools, such as the University of California, Irvine, and Stanford University. Some have pediatric trauma centers. These are the biggest worries about children’s health.

To identify the best hospitals in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 2020 Hospital Survey published by The Leapfrog Group, which collects and analyzes data on health care safety and quality in America. To be ranked among the best, a hospital needed to receive an A grade in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, and to score among the highest institutions overall. Hospital locations were manually researched.