US Says Airlines From These Countries Aren’t Safe

A Reuters report says that the United States is about to downgrade Mexican air safety. This means, among other things, that Mexican airlines cannot add new flights to America. The FAA, which reviews the airline safety of other nations, already has a list of nations where air safety is considered poor. Its International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program measures the safety of countries and not carriers. It can block carriers from nations that do not measure up to its standards.

These are the nations that do not meet those standards: Bangladesh, Curacao, Ghana, Malaysia, the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (which includes Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, Nevis and Antigua), Pakistan, Thailand and Venezuela. And airlines from these countries can be unsafe.

The safety check is broken into eight critical elements (CE). These are:

(CE -1) Primary aviation legislation; • (CE -2) Specific operating regulations; • (CE -3) State civil aviation system and safety oversight functions; • ( CE-4) Technical personnel qualification and training; • (CE -5) Technical guidance, tools and the provision of safety-critical information; • (CE -6) Licensing, certification, authorization, and approval obligations; • (CE -7) Surveillance obligations; and • (CE -8) Resolution of safety concerns.

To identify the airlines that are not safe according to the U.S. FAA, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the FAA International Aviation Safety Assessment for all the countries listed as a category 2, meaning that the country does not comply with ICAO standards. We included the largest airport in each country and 2019 population data from the World Bank World Development Indicators.