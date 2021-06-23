Top Musical Collaborations That Hit No. 1

When great artists collaborate to make music the results can be amazing, especially when the artists come from different genres, and such collaborations are becoming more popular than ever. (These are the most iconic music duos in history.)

To compile a list of the very best musical collaborations, defined as those that hit No. 1 and stayed on the charts the longest, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the Billboard Hot 100 charts for every week going back to Aug. 11, 1958, when the ranking began.Though we looked back more than 60 years, all but one of the 25 songs listed here dates from the 21st century.

Our list also reveals that rap artists are particularly keen to explore new ways to make music. One signal example is “Old Town Road,” a monster crossover hit for Lil Nas X and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. For more on this duo, see the most popular hit singles of the 21st century.

Click here to see musical collaborations that hit No. 1 on the charts

The No. 1 collaboration here, though, is “Party Rock Anthem” by music duo LMFAO, featuring British singer Lauren Bennett and American music producer GoonRock. It reached No. 1 in 2011 and was on the charts for a whopping 68 weeks.