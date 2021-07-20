This Is the State Where COVID-19 Cases Are Climbing Fastest

As a the Delta variant continues to spread, new cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the United States. There were an average of 8.4 new daily cases of the virus for every 100,000 Americans over the past week, up from an average of 4.7 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before.

Nationwide, the average number of new daily infections has increased in 48 states, decreased in none, and remained effectively unchanged in two over the past week. The current increase in cases nationwide is being driven disproportionately by Arkansas and Florida, the two states where the average number of new daily cases is climbing the fastest on a per capita basis.

In total, there have been about 33,644,000 documented cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States since the first known infection was identified in Washington state on Jan. 21, 2020.

To date, North Dakota has had the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita of any state, at 14,598 for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, there has been a total of 10,283 cases per 100,000 people.

All COVID-19 data used in this story is current as of July 18, 2021. It is important to note that in some states, weekly infection rates may include cases of the virus that occurred earlier but were not previously counted.