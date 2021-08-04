This Is the State Where the Most People Are Vaccinated

The rapidly spreading Delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 164,446,964 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 50.3% of the population.

So far, vaccination coordination efforts have been largely left to states to manage themselves — and some have proven more effective than others. Depending on the state, the share of the population that has been fully vaccinated ranges from as low as 34.4% all the way up to 67.3% in Vermont.

Due in large part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance, millions of doses are currently sitting idle under the purview of state governments, yet to be administered. As of July 30, only about 86.3% of the 400,675,500 doses of the vaccine that have been distributed to the 50 states and Washington D.C. have been administered. In one state, only 69.5% of delivered doses have gone into the arms of residents.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 10,565 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.