The 25 Best Cities to Ride a Bike

Cycling has become more popular than ever since COVID-19 appeared. The pandemic has engendered a whole new awareness of the importance of staying healthy and the risks associated with being overweight and unfit.

As social distancing became a concern, team sports, especially those involving close contact, were discouraged. As gyms were closed as possible sources of infection, people across the country canceled their memberships and sought new forms of exercise and recreation — cycling most definitely among them.

People have embraced cycling for many reasons. It's equally good for solitary types and for people who like company. It also offers an escape from the tedium of lockdowns — and of course it's a means of transportation that doesn't pollute the environment.

24/7 has Tempo compiled a list of the best cities for bike riders. Interestingly, it includes some of the nation’s biggest metropolises, including New York and Chicago. That’s good news as it makes cycling more viable and attractive for a larger number of people. Climate and geography help — it’s easier to cycle on flat terrain — but these aren’t crucial factors. San Francisco, which is known for its hills, and Denver, the “Mile High City,” are among those rated good for cyclists.

To identify the best cities for bike riders, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the Bike Scores of the 100 largest cities in the United States from apartment search services company Walkscore. We also considered the percentage of commuters who use a bicycle to travel to work, as well as the total population of each of the cities, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

Finally, it may not be a coincidence that cities with reputations for being liberal do well: Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon, rank No. 1 and 2 on our list, respectively.