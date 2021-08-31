This Is the Fastest Growing City in America

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released some of the results of the 2020 census and compared them to figures from 2010. One section in the findings was named, “Around Four-Fifths of All U.S. Metro Areas Grew Between 2010 and 2020.” Among its primary conclusions was that the population of America grew at the slowest rate since the 1930s and that there is a wide contrast between the population growth rates among metropolitan areas.

The analysis of metros covered America’s 384 largest cities by population. Among the reasons the data is useful is that 86% of the American population live in these cities. In aggregate, the population of U.S. metro areas grew by 9%, but the populations of the 50 fastest growing cities increased by more than 15%. One reason could be they are among the 25 cities with the highest paying jobs.

The fastest-growing metro was The Villages, Florida. Its population rose a remarkable 49% between 2010 and 2020 to 139,018. Based on the growth rate, the second metro was well behind it. The population of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, rose 37% to 514,488. See if The Villages or Myrtle Beach are among America’s best cities to live.

Many of the fastest-growing metros are in the fastest-growing big state — Texas. Austin ranks fourth among all metros, with its population growing by 34% to 2,295,303. Midland ranks seventh, with a population growth of 30% to 183,679. Odessa ranks 20th, with the population growing by 22% to 167,701.

The huge cities in Texas also posted rapid population growth. San Antonio ranks 25th among all metros, with the population up 21% to 2,590,732. Dallas’ population also grew 21% to 7,694,138. Houston’s population was up 21% as well to 7,154,478.

Still, none compare to the No. 1 growing city, The Villages, which is a master-planned community for 55 plus residents. The Villages sits in parts of three counties — Sumter County, Lake County, and Marion County. A look at a map of the metro shows it is well northwest of Orlando.

How does the area describe itself? The city’s site says, “The Villages is a collection of quaint retirement neighborhoods located in the heart of Florida nestled between two beautiful coastlines, ports of travel and theme parks.” Each neighborhood can be reached by golf car.

Florida has several other cities near the top of the list of metros teh grew fastest in population between 2010 and 2020. Fort Myers’ population grew by 28% to 790,767, which puts it ninth, and the population of Lakeland grew 24% to 744,552, which ranks it 15th.

To identify the fastest growing cities in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the change in resident population in all 384 metropolitan statistical areas from 2010 to 2020 using data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey one-year estimates.

