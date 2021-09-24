Countries With the Most Confidence in Their Police

Last summer, protests erupted over police reform after disturbing incidents like the death of George Floyd gripped the headlines and shone a spotlight on racial disparities in the treatment of minorities by police. “Defund the Police” became a popular slogan. But do Americans and people around the world really want to abolish the police? How do they really feel about the cops on the beat?

In the U.S., a March Ipsos/USA TODAY poll revealed only 18% of Americans want to defund the police. Nearly 60% oppose the idea. In April, Vox and Data for Progress surveyed over 1,200 likely voters. More than 60% said police officers can still be trusted.

Yet the majority of respondents agree with proposed police reforms such as ban on chokeholds and racial profiling; mandated body cameras for federal officers; and an end to “qualified immunity” for police officers who are charged with a crime. See how much money goes to the police departments in America’s largest cities.

But every country employs a police force. And citizens in those countries definitely have views on their cops.

To determine the countries with the most confidence in their police, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from Gallup’s 2020 Global Law and Order report. The report is based on the survey results of nearly 175,000 adults in 144 countries and areas in 2019.

Survey respondents were asked the following four questions: In the city or area where you live, do you have confidence in the local police force? Do you feel safe walking alone at night in the city or area where you live? Within the last 12 months, have you had money or property stolen from you or another household member? Within the past 12 months, have you been assaulted or mugged? Survey results were tallied and combined to create an index score between one, the least confidence in law and order, and 100, the highest confidence in law and order.

According to the Gallup report, people rated their confidence in their country’s police at at least 80 out of 100. Singapore received the top score of 97. The United States ranked number 36 on this list of 50. We scored 85 out of 100. Those scores indicate that perhaps police, despite recent controversies, are still held in high regard by citizens. Conversely, police might not be favorably viewed in the U.S. states where the police kill the most people per capita.

