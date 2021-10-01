These Comeback Cars Get a Second Life

Brand equity is the commercial value of a brand that can be generated from consumer perception of a brand name. In business lingo, this is called an intangible asset. It’s important for any company, but it’s supremely valuable to automakers. Not only can vehicle brands conjure feelings of nostalgia and sentimentality, but they propagate consumer loyalty that can last a lifetime.

Automotive brands are so valuable that even when a car, pickup truck, or SUV is discontinued, companies aggressively protect their brand names in case they want to revive them later. Earlier this year, Ford Motor Company filed a new U.S. trademark application for the Thunderbird name despite a failed attempt 16 years ago to bring back a car it discontinued in the ‘90s after a 42-year run. Find out how 30 iconic car models got their names.

Vehicle brands come and go, and sometimes they’re resuscitated. To determine comeback cars that got a second life, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed automotive history to find vehicles with nameplates that were discontinued in the U.S. market then brought back years later.

The Dodge Charger was revived twice since 1966. Rolls-Royce brought its Ghost brand back to life in 2009 for the first time in over 80 years. Often, the revived vehicles only offer style hints about their predecessors. The upcoming GMC Hummer, for example, is an electric pickup truck, bearing little resemblance to the original, gas-guzzling multi-ton H1 of the 1990s. On the other hand, some cars don’t need to be revived — these are the cars that stand the test of time.

Here’s a list of comeback cars that got a second life