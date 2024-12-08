The Most-Searched Cars of 2024 shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Key Points

The most-searched cars of 2024 are mostly a list of today’s best-selling vehicles.

Honda, Toyota, and Tesla have multiple vehicles on the list.

This list has a mix of pickups, SUVs, and sedans with only a few electric vehicle models.

Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA”

While you might think the world of electric vehicles dominated search in 2024, the opposite is true. Instead of models from car manufacturers like Tesla and Volvo dominating the search results, the most searched vehicles are also some of the most popular, like the Honda Civic and Ford F-150.

It’s also immediately apparent there is a direct tie between vehicles labeled as best sellers and the most searched for in 2024. Brands like Toyota and Honda are no surprise as their reputations for excellent warranties and strong reliability help drive customer search volume.

To calculate the most-searched cars of 2024, Google Trends ranks on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 being the most common search term and 50 indicating half as many queries as the most popular search. This method gives us a concrete ranking of which search terms received the most interest in 2024.

21. GMC Sierra

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 26/100

Essentially an updated model of the Chevrolet Silverado, the GMC Sierra takes everything customers love about the Chevy brand and punches it up to feel more luxurious inside and outside. This includes fancier leather and more chrome outside to feel more premium, although it does come with a bigger price tag.

20. Dodge RAM 1500

duckycards / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 28/100

The Dodge RAM 1500, winner of Motor Trend’s “Truck of the Year” eight times, is an iconic American pickup that has satisfied those needing extra towing capacity since 1981. Dodge is the next best thing for anyone who doesn’t want Chevy or Ford pickups.

19. Chevrolet Trax

MercurySable99 / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 29/100

Introduced in 2013, Chevrolet’s entry-level SUV, the Trax, is a compact crossover model that offers plenty of value for the money. Its sporty style and updated interior have helped make it a big seller.

18. Kia Sportage

Marko Ignjatovic / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 31/100

Winner of multiple family-friendly SUV awards, the Kia Sportage is a fantastic choice for those who want more space than a sedan without choosing a larger SUV that drives higher and feels bumpier.

17. Honda CR-V

2023 Honda CR-V EL 4WD by Chanokchon / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Top query Google score: 33/100

Standing for “Comfortable Runabout Vehicle,” the Honda CR-V is one of the brand’s most popular and surprisingly has stronger sales than the Civic and Accord worldwide.

16. Jeep Grand Cherokee

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 40/100

Jeep’s mid-size Grand Cherokee SUV is one of the most popular in the market. It competes against the Chevy Blazer and Ford Explorer alongside the Wrangler, although these two models are more popular overall.

15. Toyota Rav4

Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 40/100

One of the best-selling SUVs of all time, Toyota has a hit on its hands with the Rav4, considering more than 10 million models have been sold. With a sportier style in 2024, the Rav4 continues to impress buyers of all ages.

14. Nissan Sentra

2024 Nissan Sentra front view by Deathpallie325 / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Top query Google score: 43/100

The Nissan Sentra is the brand’s compact, budget-friendly sedan and one of its most popular. It competes directly against the Civic and Corolla. Nissan has given the vehicle a sporty makeover to help it stand out against the plain looks of the base model Civic.

13. Tesla Model 3

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 48/100

The entry-level sedan in Tesla’s lineup, the Tesla Model 3, was the first electric vehicle to pass global sales of 1 million and became one of the most-searched cars of 2024.

12. Jeep Wrangler

Neydtstock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 50/100

One of the easiest to identify vehicles in the United States, just something about the Jeep Wrangler has created a rabid fanbase that consistently rebuys the mid-size SUV.

11. Chevy Silverado

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 50/100

The second best-selling pickup in the US, the Silverado, has sold more than 12 million vehicles since its introduction in 1998. Chevy offers a full-size chassis cab and a medium-duty model of the Silverado to customers.

10. Toyota Tundra

TaurusEmerald / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 51/100

A full-size pickup truck that competes with the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota likes to differentiate its model by labeling it more fun to drive than its competitors. Over 125,000 models were sold in 2023, providing a strong argument for why it’s so searched for in 2024.

9. Toyota Corolla

Poramin / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 52/100

One of the world’s best-selling vehicles, more than 50 million Toyota Corollas have been sold since 1974, making it even more popular than the beloved Volkswagen Beetle.

8. Hyundai Tucson

Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 56/100

The best-selling Hyundai SUV, the Tuscon, is unsurprisingly the brand’s most-searched-for vehicle, thanks to Hyundai’s outstanding warranty and reliability scores.

7. Chevrolet Equinox

Zotyefan / Wiki Commons

Top query Google score: 58/100

Introduced in 2004, the Chevrolet Equinox is a fantastic budget-friendly option for families and young couples who want a reliable and spacious car for driving around town.

6. Honda Accord

Honda Accord EX (2024) by usf1fan2 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Top query Google score: 65/100

The larger sibling of the Honda Civic, the Accord has been one of Honda’s best-sellers since it was introduced in the US in 1989. According to Car and Driver magazine, the Accord has won the title of “most reliable vehicle” over 38 times.

5. Nissan Rogue

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 66/100

A compact crossover SUV, the Nissan Rogue has quickly become Nissan’s best-selling and most-searched car in the United States. A substantial vehicle refresh for the 2024 model year undoubtedly aided search volume.

4. Honda Civic

JustAnotherCarDesigner via Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 67/100

When it comes to popular space-efficient sedans, the Honda Civic is a best seller for all the right reasons. More than 28 million models of this vehicle have been sold since 1972 with no sign of slowing down.

3. Toyota Camry SE

Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 73/100

One of the two most popular sedans in the country, the Toyota Camry and its SE trim level are among the most searched in 2024, arguably in part due to Toyota’s reliability scores and strong resale value.

2. Tesla Model Y

greggjerdingen / Flickr

Top query Google score: 86/100

The world’s best-selling vehicle in 2023 is also the most-searched electric vehicle in 2024. Well, over 2 million Tesla Model Ys are on the road today, and a potential refresh is expected sometime in the near future.

1. Ford F-150

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 100/100

Unsurprisingly, the most popular pickup and vehicle in the United States was also the most searched on Google in 2024. The F-150 has been the best-selling truck in the US for more than 47 years, and the pickup craze shows zero signs of ending.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.