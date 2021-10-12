How Each NFL Team Will Finish This Season

Week 5 of the NFL season was an eventful one — the Buffalo Bills emerged as one of the top teams in the league after going to Kansas City and demolishing the Chiefs 38-20. The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers picked up statement wins over good teams to both move to 4-1, beating the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, respectively.

Elsewhere, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams looked dominant, while the Arizona Cardinals remained the only unbeaten team, moving to 5-0. These teams have shown they can win big games against top-notch opponents, establishing themselves as serious threats to make a deep playoff run.

To determine how each NFL team will finish the 2021 season, 24/7 Tempo reviewed FiveThirtyEight’s 2021 NFL Predictions, which are based on 50,000 simulated games and are updated after every game. The predictions are as of Oct. 12, 2021, and teams are ranked by their projected chance of winning the Super Bowl. Supplemental data came from Pro Football Reference.

While some teams have excelled, others have fallen back to the pack, or simply fallen apart. Injury, illness, and dysfunction have made it unlikely for some promising teams to make the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs slipped to 2-3 and lost running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for weeks due to a knee injury. Other players like Russell Wilson, Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and more appear poised to miss significant time.

Perhaps the biggest NFL story of the week was Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden stepping down. Gruden resigned after the New York Times reported on a slew of offensive emails he sent in recent years that were seen by the league. The Raiders had started 3-0 but lost their last two games, significantly curbing their chances of making the playoffs.

Click here to see how each NFL team will finish this season