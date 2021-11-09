After Week 9, This Is Every NFL Team’s Chance To Win the Super Bowl

The end of the NFL’s Week 9 means the season is halfway over, and teams are starting to jockey for playoff spots in earnest. Teams are running out of time to rack up wins and put themselves in position to make the playoffs.

Several top teams are starting to pull away from the rest of their division, while others are muddling through injuries and tough competition in their division for a shot at the Super Bowl. After nine weeks, there are six teams with a 95% or better chance of making the playoffs, and just four with a 10% or better chance of winning the Super Bowl.

To determine how each NFL team will finish the 2021 season, 24/7 Tempo reviews each week FiveThirtyEight’s 2021 NFL Predictions, which are based on 50,000 simulated games and are updated after every game. The predictions are as of Nov. 9, 2021, and teams are ranked by their projected chance of winning the Super Bowl. Supplemental data came from Pro Football Reference.

Week 9 was all about backup quarterbacks and surprising upsets. The Arizona Cardinals regained the NFL’s best record at 8-1 when backup QB Colt McCoy ably stepped in for the injured Kyler Murray to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-17. On the other hand, Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love struggled in his first start, replacing Aaron Rodgers who was out with COVID-19. Green Bay could only muster a late touchdown and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 13-7.

A few Super Bowl contenders were taken down a peg by some surprising opponents. The Buffalo Bills fell to 5-3 after losing a messy 9-6 game to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who picked up just their second win of the season. The Dallas Cowboys fell to 6-2 after being dominated at home by the Denver Broncos 30-16.

The marquee matchup of the week saw the Tennessee Titans win in Los Angeles over the Rams 28-16. Both teams are now 7-2. The Rams will hope the newly-acquired Von Miller can help bolster their defense and get after the opposing quarterback, adding to his already impressive sack total. These are the NFL’s all-time sack leaders.

