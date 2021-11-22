US Metro Areas With the Lowest Robbery Rates

Violent crime inched up by about 5% in the United States in 2020. The increase was led by a 29% surge in homicides — the largest such increase on record. Not all forms of criminal violence increased in frequency last year, however. Continuing a multi-decade downward trend, the robbery rate declined in the U.S. in 2020 and is now at its lowest level since at least the mid-1980s.

According to the FBI, robbery is a crime in which force or the threat of force or violence is used to take, or attempt to take, anything of value from another person. The largest share of robberies in the United States are committed on streets or sidewalks. Handguns are the most commonly used weapon in robberies, and more often than not, among the cases where a suspect can be identified, the offender and victim are strangers to one another.

There were nearly a quarter of a million robbery cases reported in the U.S. in 2020, or 74 for every 100,000 people. In some major metropolitan robberies are far less common than they are nationwide.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the metro areas with the fewest robberies. Metropolitan areas are ranked by their robbery rate — specifically, the number of reported robberies for every 100,000 residents.

Among the metro areas on this list, robbery rates range from 21.9 reported incidents per 100,000 people to 1.2 per 100,000. Idaho and Wisconsin are each home to six metro areas on this list, more than any other state, followed by Virginia, which is home to five.

There are four classifications of violent crime in the U.S. — rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — and robbery accounted for about 19% of the 1.3 million violent offenses reported in 2020. In each of the 50 metro areas with the lowest robbery rates, the overall violent crime rate is also below the national rate of 399 incidents per 100,000.

