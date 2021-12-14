After Week 14, What Is Your Team’s Chance to Win the Super Bowl?

Week 14 was a wild one in the NFL, as teams continued to fight to rack up enough wins to make it to the playoffs. So far, four teams have a greater than 99% chance to make the postseason, while four other teams have already been eliminated from contention. This leaves more than 20 teams scrapping for just a handful of playoff spots and an opportunity to compete for the Super Bowl.

To determine how each NFL team will finish the 2021 season, 24/7 Tempo reviews each week FiveThirtyEight’s 2021 NFL Predictions, which are based on 50,000 simulated games and are updated after every game. The predictions are as of Dec. 14, 2021, and teams are ranked by their projected chance of winning the Super Bowl. Supplemental data came from Pro Football Reference.

Several of the week’s biggest games went right down to the last play, starting with the Thursday Steelers-Vikings game, in which Minnesota broke up a last-second pass in the endzone to secure a 36-28 win. The Cleveland Browns stymied a last-minute comeback attempt by the Baltimore Ravens to win 24-22 and push their record above .500. This game could have far-reaching consequences for the Ravens, as superstar QB Lamar Jackson left the game early with an ankle injury.

The Buffalo Bills nearly staged a huge comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, scoring 17 fourth quarter points to force overtime, but Tom Brady came up clutch again, throwing a game-winning 58-yard touchdown to Breshad Perriman in overtime. In the week’s only other overtime game, the San Francisco 49ers knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals with a Brandon Aiyuk game-winning touchdown catch from Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans took care of business with big wins over struggling divisional opponents. The New Orleans Saints kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the downtrodden New York Jets as did the Seattle Seahawks by beating the Houston Texans. A week after finally picking up their first win of the season, the Detroit Lions lost again, this time to the Denver Broncos, 38-10. These are the NFL teams with the all-time worst losing streak.

