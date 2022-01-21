The Worst Thing About Every State

Residents of every state have something they can be proud of. Whether it is great weather, a valuable natural resource, a famous event, or the fact that the local population tends to be healthy or successful, every state has its upside.

However, each state comes with unique drawbacks as well. Some states are prone to natural disasters like hurricanes, blizzards, and wildfires. Others have systemic issues like underfunded schools and pensions.

To determine the worst thing about every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed health and income data from the U.S. Census Bureau as well as numerous other studies, reports, and events.

Though each state does have positives and negatives, certain preferable attributes are more common in some states than others. Many states rank among the healthiest, the best educated, and the safest places in the country. These states tend to have higher incomes and more job opportunities. These are the states with the best and worst economies.

