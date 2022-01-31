These Are the Drugs America Is Running Short On

It has been a long time since Americans have faced significant shortages in the goods they normally buy. As Christmas approaches, it is clear that some traditional holiday foods are either not available or in low supply, and that this has driven prices of some items much higher than their prices last year.

The list of shortages covers a wide variety of items people regularly buy with ease, everything from clothing to cars. More concerning perhaps is the growing list of drug shortages.

Two factors have triggered many of these shortages. One is a lack of workers in key industries. Another is clogged supply chains that, among other things, have left hundreds of cargo ships outside America’s biggest ports.

When it comes to drugs, it seems supply chain issues have been the culprit, at least recently. According to Healthline, “The disruption in the nation’s supply chain is reportedly creating shortages for several drugs, including those used to treat cancer and COVID-19.”

The Food and Drug Administration Drug Shortages list includes current and resolved drug shortages and discontinuations as reported to FDA. These are updated daily. The agency’s staff reviews manufacturer information and identifies shortages that have been resolved or those that persist.

According to CBS News, “The American Medical Association is calling the shortage an ‘urgent public health crisis’ that ‘threatens patient care and safety.’”

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the FDA drug shortages list (on Jan. 5) to find the drugs with the status “currently in shortage.” Sources for the drug’s use include MedlinePlus, DailyMed, Drugs.com, RxList, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Drugs@FDA, National Cancer Institute, and more. There may be more uses other than the ones noted.

These are the 115 drugs America is running short on (as of Jan. 5)