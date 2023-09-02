Blood Tests for 50 Dangerous Conditions

Blood tests assess how well organs function and reveal abnormalities that typically warrant further, more specific testing. As Dr. Keith Hoots of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute explained, the first question after a blood test is “Is it accurate?”

Blood tests broadly screen for potential conditions that subsequent testing must confirm. They are part of a process going from general to more specific, Dr. Hoots added.

To identify 50 dangerous conditions a blood test can help detect, 24/7 Tempo conducted a review of various medical publications such as the Mayo Clinic, the U.S. National Library of Medicine, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration press announcements.

We chose conditions where blood tests either confirm the disorder or raise red flags prompting confirmation. Information on symptoms, confirming tests, and treatment came from Mayo Clinic and other sources.

