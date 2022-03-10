The Most Popular Musicians on Tour This Spring

Now that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is subsiding and spring is beckoning, people are feeling more confident about attending shows and concerts. Long-planned tours that were delayed because of the pandemic are back on the books – including the much-anticipated putative farewell performances of artists such as Elton John – and venues large and small are likely to be filled in the coming months.

To determine the 100 most popular musicians on tour this spring, 24/7 Tempo reviewed tour date announcements from the live music aggregator Songkick and internet popularity data from Wikipedia. Musicians who have at least 20 upcoming concert dates with at least one in the U.S. between March 20 and June 21 of this year – not including Las Vegas residencies – were ranked based on daily average Wikipedia pageviews between March 7, 2019 and March 6, 2022. (Data on Billboard 200 performance comes from Billboard and is current through January 15, 2022. Data on certified U.S. album sales is from the Recording Industry Association of America.)

Concertgoers this spring can look forward to seeing performers who’ve won Grammy Awards across every music genre – music stars both young and old, some of whom have been touring and racking up millions of record sales for many decades. (These are 35 musicians with legendarily long careers.)

Female artists will be well-represented on concert stages this spring, with current chart-toppers such as Billie Eillish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa, as well as accomplished veterans including Dionne Warwick, Gladys Knight, and Patti LaBelle.

Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, and Shawn Mendes are among the contemporary artists on tour this spring. Rappers such as T-Pain, Nelly, Snoop Dogg, and OG Ice Cube will be performing. Ageless (and aging) metal bands Mötley Crüe, Megadeath, and Judas Priest will challenge sound-volume barriers once more, and country stars Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, and icon Willie Nelson, among others, will be on the road again. (These are the 50 most popular country stars right now.)

If you miss the 1980s and its fluorescent clothes and high hair, you can return to that era, at least for a day, by listening to the music of Tears for Fears, Blondie, Billy Idol, and Elvis Costello.

And if your tastes predate that decade, acts like Chicago, the Beach Boys, the Who, and Bob Dylan are on the concert-tour horizon.