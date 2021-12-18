This Is the Most Popular Band of the Past 10 Years

Americans who don’t follow popular music may not know that the most popular band of the past 10 years is Imagine Dragons. They also may not know the names of the country’s other more recent popular bands. The most successful bands are the most famous of all time, they assume.

Many of the best-selling bands did begin their runs years ago. Among those that have done the best in terms of album sales are the Bee Gees, Fleetwood Mac, Eagles, and Pink Floyd. (These are the 50 most popular rock stars of all-time.)

Another reason people assume older bands are wildly successful is that bands that have been around for decades continue to tour. The Rolling Stones have been on the road since the early 1960s. Mick Jagger was born in 1943. (These are the 100 best albums of all time.)

However, the past decade has produced some remarkably successful bands. Rap, indie rock, electronic, country, and all sorts of combinations of these music genres have dominated the charts over the past 10 years.

Big trends included the return of traditional instruments like mandolin and banjo in indie rock by the likes of Mumford and Sons and Vance Joy and the meteoric rise of K-pop and reggaeton on the world stage. Meanwhile, rap music has become the most listened to genre in the United States.

To determine which band has had the most success over the past decade, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on chart performance, certified album and single sales, monthly Spotify listeners, and Wikipedia pageviews over the period of August 2011 and September 2021.

Many of the musicians we considered got their start in previous decades but had big moments in the past 10 years. Some groups, like Blink-182 and Paramore, have enjoyed a resurgence in popularity. Others had a couple massive hit songs that were enough to land them on this list.

Big names like One Direction and the Jonas Brothers had their moment in the sun, but the former is now on indefinite hiatus, and the latter broke up in 2013, before reuniting in 2019 and releasing a song that became their first No. 1 Billboard single.

The most successful band of the past 10 years is Imagine Dragons. Sixteen of the band’s songs spent a total of 446 on the Billboard Hot 100, and their most successful single of the past 10 years is “Radioactive.” Other details include:

Certified unit sales in the past 10 years: 5 million albums, 32 million singles

Monthly Spotify listeners: 39.5 million

Daily Wikipedia pageviews: 3,233

