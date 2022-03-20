States With the Highest Gas Taxes

As Russia, one of the world’s top oil and gas producers, continues its invasion of Ukraine, Americans and other drivers around the world are feeling the pain at the pump. According to AAA, the national average gas price as of March 17 was $4.29 per gallon – just a bit lower than the record high of $4.33, set less than a week earlier.

To provide drivers with some relief, a number of governors across the country have either asked state legislators to temporarily suspend state gas taxes or pause planned increases to these taxes. The federal gas tax is 18.4 cents a gallon, and drivers pay an additional 15 cents to 68 cents per gallon in state taxes.

To determine the states with the highest and lowest gas taxes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on state gas taxes in January 2022 from the American Petroleum Institute.

Gas prices have remained over $4 per gallon nationwide, even as oil prices have dropped below $100 per barrel. President Joe Biden called on oil and gas corporations to adjust the price of fuel accordingly, saying “Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31. Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans.”

Gas prices are often highly volatile, rising and falling based on a number of complex factors. These prices are different from state to state, and even from city to city. Even as gas prices have soared nationwide, there are still dozens of major metropolitan areas in which gas prices are well below $4 per gallon. These are the cities with the lowest gas prices right now.

Click here to see the states with the highest gas taxes

Click here to read our detailed methodology