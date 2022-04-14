America's Least Favorite Beers

The best beers in the world are more than just beers. They’re something closer to alchemy, concoctions that somehow convert raw ingredients into downright magical elixirs.

For many folks (especially the college-age ones), though, a beer is just a beer. If it’s cheap and has alcohol in it, it’ll do just fine. But for the rest of us, drinking a bad beer just isn’t worth the calories. We understand that sometimes a cold, refreshing Bud Light can hit the spot, but why settle when for a couple bucks more you can enjoy an award-winning beer brewed by an acclaimed craft brewery? We’re living in a golden age of brewing, and to drink anything less than a top-quality beer just doesn’t make sense. (For instance, try something from one of the 50 most popular craft breweries in America.)

To compile a list of America’s lowest-rated beers, 24/7 Tempo reviewed BeerAdvocate’s most recent ranking of the worst-rated beers in the world, as judged by its readers. (Information on alcohol by volume – ABV – also came from BeerAdvocate.) The site asks reviewers to score beers on a scale of 1.00 to 5.00 in 0.25-point increments on five ratable attributes: appearance, aroma, taste, mouthfeel, and overall impressions. The site then calculates ratings by weighting attributes differently (most important is taste, weighted at 40%). The weighting accounts for the fact that in the ranking here, reader scores don’t necessarily correspond with the order in which the beers appear (with No. 1 being the lowest). Scores are current as of mid-April 2022.

You’ll notice that many of the beers on this list are “light” (or “lite”). Two, O’Doul’s and Sharp’s, are almost alcohol-free. You’ll also find all the famous names here – Miller, Bud, Michlob, Coors, Corona, etc. (It’s no secret that these are among America’s top-selling beer brands.)

We’re not being snobby here. If your idea of beer is what’s lurking in a 24-pack on the bottom shelf at your local convenience store, that’s fine. Enjoy it. But if your go-to brew is one of the following beers, we humbly suggest you consider an upgrade – maybe one of America’s 40 most delicious beers.

Click here to see the lowest rated beers in America