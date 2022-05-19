This Is the State With the Most VA Hospitals

In 1930, President Herbert Hoover created the Veterans Administration – now the Department of Veterans Affairs – by consolidating the existing Veterans Bureau with the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers and Pension Bureau. Since then, the VA has provided medical services for veterans who have been honorably discharged, whether they served in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, or Air Force. Here are 50 of the most decorated war heroes in American history.

There were about 18 million veterans in the U.S. in 2021, with over 9 million enrolled in the VA health care program. With so many vets to serve, there are about 1,293 VA health care facilities across the country, making the Veterans Health Administration the largest integrated health care system in the United States. And the state with the most VA hospitals is California.

To make this determination, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a directory of veteran facilities by state on VA.gov. States are ranked by the number of VA facilities in the state. Population data came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

The VA provides a full range of medical services to eligible veterans, including general care, surgery, orthopedics, physical therapy, and mental health service. Veterans Health Administration facilities include VA medical centers, and outpatient clinics. Facilities also include domiciliaries, which provide long-term residential rehabilitative care for veterans at risk of homelessness, and vet centers, which provide social and psychological services, including professional readjustment counseling.

In California, there are 103 VA facilities. Texas is next with 91 facilities and Florida has 83. When these facilities are divided among the number of veterans in the state, there are less than seven facilities per 100,000 veterans – some of the lowest rates in the nation. On the other hand, the states with the highest numbers of VA facilities per 100,000 veterans are Wyoming, North Dakota, and Montana. Here are the states with the most veterans.

One factor to bear in mind is that the service capacity of individual VA facilities varies widely. By number of staffed beds, the largest facilities are the Biloxi VA Medical Center in Mississippi with 716 beds, the Southern Oregon VA Rehabilitation Center in White City, Oregon, with 600 beds, and the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center in Ohio with 586 beds.

Click here to see the state with the most VA hospitals