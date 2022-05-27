There Have Been More Mass Shootings Than Days This Year

Less than 150 days into 2022, there have been a reported 213 mass shootings in the United States. The latest massacre claimed the lives of 21 Americans, including 19 children, at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The incident, which is the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in nearly a decade, came less than two weeks after a racially motivated shooting in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store that left 10 dead.

Mass shootings – as defined by Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization that tracks gun violence – are shooting events in which four or more people are shot, injured or killed, not including the perpetrator. And mass shootings are on the rise in the United States. According to the FBI, active shooter incidents rose more than 50% in 2021 over the previous year – incidents that contributed to a historic surge in homicide cases. (Here is a look at the states where murder rate is soaring.)

And as was the case last year, there has been an average of more than one mass shooting for each day so far in 2022.

Using data compiled by the GVA, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the deadliest mass shootings so far in 2022, from January 1 through May 24.

This list, ordered chronologically, only includes mass shootings with four more deaths, and represents only a fraction of the toll gun violence has taken in the U.S. in 2022. Mass shootings alone have claimed 242 lives so far this year and caused over 900 injuries.

Rising numbers of active shooter incidents have come as gun sales have surged and millions of new guns have proliferated through American communities. Though so far this year, gun sales appear to be falling from the historic highs reported in 2021. Here is a look at gun sale figures by state.

Methodology

To identify the deadliest mass shootings so far this year, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the number of fatalities from mass shootings that occurred between Jan. 1, 2022 and May 24, 2022. All data on mass shootings are from the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as a shooting event in which four or more people are shot or killed, not including the perpetrator

Our list only includes the 2022 mass shootings in which four or more victims were killed.