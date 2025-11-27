Looking Back on the Deadliest Terror Attacks in the United States

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Beginning with the attacks of September 11, 2001, the 21st century has seen a marked rise in the threat of terrorism. Since 1970, more than 3,900 people have been killed by terrorist attacks in the United States, and data from the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, or START, shows that 88% of those fatalities occurred since the year 2000.

While nearly a quarter century has passed since the events of 9/11, terrorism remains a leading threat to American national security. In its 2025 Homeland Threat Assessment report, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security stated that the terrorism threat environment remains high, due to a number of social, political, and ideological factors, as well as international developments. These include U.S. election cycles, grievances toward specific racial, religious, or gender identity groups, and the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Potential perpetrators include domestic violent extremists as well as foreign terrorist organizations, and the homegrown violent extremists they inspire.

Terrorism is a dynamic threat, and despite the vast resources devoted by the DHS and FBI to protecting American citizens, some attacks — particularly those carried out by lone individuals — still elude federal law enforcement each year.

Using data from START, a joint project between the Department of Homeland Security and the University of Maryland, 24/7 Wall St. identified the deadliest terror attacks in the United States. Rankings are based on the total number of fatalities for each of the approximately 2,900 terrorist attacks carried out on American soil between 1970 and 2021, as reported in the START Global Terrorism Database. Only incidents that resulted in at least 10 deaths appear on this list. All supplemental data are also sourced from the GTD.

To be considered a terrorist act by START, an incident must have been intentional, carried out by a non-state actor, and involve violence or the threat of violence. Additionally, to be counted, an incident must meet at least two of the following criteria: it is aimed at attaining a political, religious, social, or economic reform goal; it is intended to send a message to a broader audience than the immediate victims; or it occurs outside the context of legitimate warfare. Notably, this list includes some incidents where it is unclear whether all of these criteria were fully met.

With the exception of the events of Sept. 11, 2001, the terrorist attacks on this list were geographically isolated. For the purposes of this story, the lives lost on 9/11 are grouped into one of three discrete events — the collapse of the Twin Towers in New York City, the assault on the Pentagon, and the crash of the hijacked passenger aircraft in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Among the 18 terrorist attacks on this list, total death tolls range from 10 to nearly 2,800. In most cases, all or nearly all reported fatalities were American citizens. Cumulatively, these attacks also wounded nearly 23,850 people, most of whom were Americans. The groups that carried out these attacks include foreign terrorist organizations, anti-government extremists, Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and anti-Semitic extremists. Most of these events are classified as armed assaults, but other methods of violence employed by the perpetrators include hijacking, hostage taking, and bombing.

These are the deadliest terrorist attacks in the United States.

Why It Matters

Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Although more than two decades have passed since the events of September 11, 2001, the terrorist threat to the United States remains dynamic and elevated, with attacks carried out by individuals acting alone becoming increasingly common. While the events of September 11 stand as the single deadliest terror attack in U.S. history, terrorism was a constant threat decades before 9/11 and remains so today.

18. Umpqua Community College Shooting

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total number of fatalities: 10 (100% American citizens)

10 (100% American citizens) Number of non-fatally wounded: 7 (100% American citizens)

7 (100% American citizens) Date of incident: Oct 1, 2015

Oct 1, 2015 Attack type: Hostage taking (barricade incident)

Hostage taking (barricade incident) Attack location: Umpqua Community College; Roseburg, Oregon

Umpqua Community College; Roseburg, Oregon Targeted entity: Educational institution

Educational institution Perpetrator group: Incel extremists

Incel extremists Weapons used in attack: .56 caliber Del-Ton DTI15 semi-automatic rifle, .40 caliber Smith & Wesson Model 99 pistol, .38 caliber Smith & Wesson Model M642-2 pistol, .380 caliber HiPoint pistol, .40 caliber Taurus Model T24 pistol, 9 mm Glock Model 19 pistol

.56 caliber Del-Ton DTI15 semi-automatic rifle, .40 caliber Smith & Wesson Model 99 pistol, .38 caliber Smith & Wesson Model M642-2 pistol, .380 caliber HiPoint pistol, .40 caliber Taurus Model T24 pistol, 9 mm Glock Model 19 pistol Level of property damage: Minor (likely less than $1 million)

17. Santa Fe High School Shooting

Bob Levey / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total number of fatalities: 10 (100% American citizens)

10 (100% American citizens) Number of non-fatally wounded: 14 (100% American citizens)

14 (100% American citizens) Date of incident: May 18, 2018

May 18, 2018 Attack type: Armed assault

Armed assault Attack location: Santa Fe High School; Santa Fe, Texas

Santa Fe High School; Santa Fe, Texas Targeted entity: Educational institution

Educational institution Perpetrator group: Neo-Nazi extremists

Neo-Nazi extremists Weapons used in attack: .38 caliber revolver, shotgun, two inoperable explosive devices

.38 caliber revolver, shotgun, two inoperable explosive devices Level of property damage: Minor (likely less than $1 million)

16. Dayton Shooting

Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total number of fatalities: 10 (100% American citizens)

10 (100% American citizens) Number of non-fatally wounded: 27 (100% American citizens)

27 (100% American citizens) Date of incident: August 4, 2019

August 4, 2019 Attack type: Armed assault

Armed assault Attack location: Ned Peppers Bar; Dayton, Ohio

Ned Peppers Bar; Dayton, Ohio Targeted entity: Business

Business Perpetrator group: Unknown

Unknown Weapons used in attack: AM-15 .223-caliber semi-automatic rifle

AM-15 .223-caliber semi-automatic rifle Level of property damage: Minor (likely less than $1 million)

15. Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Jeff Swensen / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total number of fatalities: 11 (100% American citizens)

11 (100% American citizens) Number of non-fatally wounded: 7 (100% American citizens)

7 (100% American citizens) Date of incident: Oct. 27, 2018

Oct. 27, 2018 Attack type: Armed assault

Armed assault Attack location: Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Targeted entity: Religious figures/institutions and law enforcement

Religious figures/institutions and law enforcement Perpetrator group: Anti-Semitic extremists

Anti-Semitic extremists Weapons used in attack: Colt AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, three Glock .357 caliber semi-automatic handguns

Colt AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, three Glock .357 caliber semi-automatic handguns Level of property damage: Unknown

14. LaGuardia Airport Bombing

JasonDoiy / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of fatalities: 11

11 Number of non-fatally wounded: 74

74 Date of incident: Dec. 29, 1975

Dec. 29, 1975 Attack type: Bombing/explosion

Bombing/explosion Attack location: LaGuardia Airport; New York City, New York

LaGuardia Airport; New York City, New York Targeted entity: Airports and aircraft

Airports and aircraft Perpetrator group: Croatian nationalists

Croatian nationalists Weapons used in attack: Explosives

Explosives Level of property damage: Minor (likely less than $1 million)

13. Fort Hood Shooting

Ben Sklar / Getty Images

Total number of fatalities: 13 (100% American citizens)

13 (100% American citizens) Number of non-fatally wounded: 32 (100% American citizens)

32 (100% American citizens) Date of incident: Nov. 5, 2009

Nov. 5, 2009 Attack type: Armed assault

Armed assault Attack location: Fort Hood Army Base; Killeen, Texas

Fort Hood Army Base; Killeen, Texas Targeted entity: Military personnel

Military personnel Perpetrator group: Jihadi-inspired extremists

Jihadi-inspired extremists Weapons used in attack: Two semi-automatic pistols

Two semi-automatic pistols Level of property damage: Unknown

12. Columbine High School Massacre

BanksPhotos / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total number of fatalities: 15 (100% American citizens)

15 (100% American citizens) Number of non-fatally wounded: 24 (100% American citizens)

24 (100% American citizens) Date of incident: April 20, 1999

April 20, 1999 Attack type: Hostage taking (kidnapping), armed assault

Hostage taking (kidnapping), armed assault Attack location: Columbine High School; Littleton, Colorado

Columbine High School; Littleton, Colorado Targeted entity: Educational institution, private citizens

Educational institution, private citizens Perpetrator group: Unknown

Unknown Weapons used in attack: Multiple firearms, Molotov cocktails, knives, pipe bombs, and other explosive devices

Multiple firearms, Molotov cocktails, knives, pipe bombs, and other explosive devices Level of property damage: Unknown

11. West Fertilizer Company explosion

Total number of fatalities: 15 (100% American citizens)

15 (100% American citizens) Number of non-fatally wounded: 151 (100% American citizens)

151 (100% American citizens) Date of incident: April 17, 2013

April 17, 2013 Attack type: Facility/infrastructure attack

Facility/infrastructure attack Attack location: West Fertilizer Company; West, Texas

West Fertilizer Company; West, Texas Targeted entity: Business

Business Perpetrator group: Unknown

Unknown Weapons used in attack: Incendiary device

Incendiary device Level of property damage: Unknown

10. San Bernardino Attack

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Total number of fatalities: 16 (93.8% American citizens)

16 (93.8% American citizens) Number of non-fatally wounded: 17 (93.8% American citizens)

17 (93.8% American citizens) Date of incident: Dec. 2, 2015

Dec. 2, 2015 Attack type: Bombing/explosion, armed assault

Bombing/explosion, armed assault Attack location: Department of Public Health; San Bernardino, California

Department of Public Health; San Bernardino, California Targeted entity: Government

Government Perpetrator group: Jihadi-inspired extremists

Jihadi-inspired extremists Weapons used in attack: Remote-controlled explosive device containing three pipe bombs, .223 AR-15 semiautomatic rifles, 9mm semiautomatic pistols

Remote-controlled explosive device containing three pipe bombs, .223 AR-15 semiautomatic rifles, 9mm semiautomatic pistols Level of property damage: Unknown

9. Parkland High School Shooting

wellesenterprises / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of fatalities: 17 (100% American citizens)

17 (100% American citizens) Number of non-fatally wounded: 17 (100% American citizens)

17 (100% American citizens) Date of incident: Feb. 14, 2018

Feb. 14, 2018 Attack type: Armed assault

Armed assault Attack location: Stoneman Douglas High School; Parkland, Florida

Stoneman Douglas High School; Parkland, Florida Targeted entity: Educational institution

Educational institution Perpetrator group: White supremacists/nationalists

White supremacists/nationalists Weapons used in attack: Smith & Wesson M&P15 semi-automatic rifle

Smith & Wesson M&P15 semi-automatic rifle Level of property damage: Unknown

8. El Paso Walmart Shooting

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Total number of fatalities: 23 (60.9% American citizens)

23 (60.9% American citizens) Number of non-fatally wounded: 24 (60.9% American citizens)

24 (60.9% American citizens) Date of incident: August 3, 2019

August 3, 2019 Attack type: Armed assault

Armed assault Attack location: Walmart; El Paso, Texas

Walmart; El Paso, Texas Targeted entity: Business

Business Perpetrator group: White supremacists/nationalists

White supremacists/nationalists Weapons used in attack: WASR-10 semi-automatic rifle

WASR-10 semi-automatic rifle Level of property damage: Minor (likely less than $1 million)

7. Luby’s Massacre

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Total number of fatalities: 24 (100% American citizens)

24 (100% American citizens) Number of non-fatally wounded: 27 (100% American citizens)

27 (100% American citizens) Date of incident: Oct. 16, 1991

Oct. 16, 1991 Attack type: Armed assault

Armed assault Attack location: Luby’s Cafeteria; Killeen, Texas

Luby’s Cafeteria; Killeen, Texas Targeted entity: Business

Business Perpetrator group: Male supremacists

Male supremacists Weapons used in attack: Glock 17 and Ruger P89 9mm handguns

Glock 17 and Ruger P89 9mm handguns Level of property damage: Minor (likely less than $1 million)

6. 9/11 Hijacked Aircraft Crash

Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total number of fatalities: 44 (86.4% American citizens)

44 (86.4% American citizens) Number of non-fatally wounded: 9 (86.4% American citizens)

9 (86.4% American citizens) Date of incident: Sept. 11, 2001

Sept. 11, 2001 Attack type: Hijacking, armed assault

Hijacking, armed assault Attack location: Shanksville, Pennsylvania

Shanksville, Pennsylvania Targeted entity: Private citizens and property

Private citizens and property Perpetrator group: Al-Qaida

Al-Qaida Weapons used in attack: Knives, passenger aircraft, jet fuel

Knives, passenger aircraft, jet fuel Level of property damage: Catastrophic (likely more than $1 billion)

5. Pulse Nightclub Shooting

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total number of fatalities: 50 (88.0% American citizens)

50 (88.0% American citizens) Number of non-fatally wounded: 53 (88.0% American citizens)

53 (88.0% American citizens) Date of incident: June 12, 2016

June 12, 2016 Attack type: Hostage taking (barricade incident), armed assault

Hostage taking (barricade incident), armed assault Attack location: Pulse Nightclub; Orlando, Florida

Pulse Nightclub; Orlando, Florida Targeted entity: Business

Business Perpetrator group: Jihadi-inspired extremists

Jihadi-inspired extremists Weapons used in attack: Sig Sauer MCX assault rifle, Glock 17 handgun

Sig Sauer MCX assault rifle, Glock 17 handgun Level of property damage: Minor (likely less than $1 million)

4. Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total number of fatalities: 60 (93.3% American citizens)

60 (93.3% American citizens) Number of non-fatally wounded: 850 (93.3% American citizens)

850 (93.3% American citizens) Date of incident: Oct. 1, 2017

Oct. 1, 2017 Attack type: Armed assault

Armed assault Attack location: Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, McCarran International Airport; Las Vegas, Nevada

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, McCarran International Airport; Las Vegas, Nevada Targeted entity: Business

Business Perpetrator group: Anti-government extremists

Anti-government extremists Weapons used in attack: AR-15 semiautomatic rifles

AR-15 semiautomatic rifles Level of property damage: Unknown

3. Oklahoma City Bombing

Total number of fatalities: 168 (100% American citizens)

168 (100% American citizens) Number of non-fatally wounded: 650 (100% American citizens)

650 (100% American citizens) Date of incident: April 19, 1995

April 19, 1995 Attack type: Bombing/explosion

Bombing/explosion Attack location: Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Targeted entity: Government

Government Perpetrator group: Anti-government extremists

Anti-government extremists Weapons used in attack: Explosives

Explosives Level of property damage: Major (likely more than $1 million but less than $1 billion)

2. 9/11 Terror Attack on the Pentagon

Digital Vision. / Photodisc via Getty Images

Total number of fatalities: 190 (95.8% American citizens)

190 (95.8% American citizens) Number of non-fatally wounded: 106 (95.8% American citizens)

106 (95.8% American citizens) Date of incident: Sept. 11, 2001

Sept. 11, 2001 Attack type: Hijacking, armed assault

Hijacking, armed assault Attack location: United States Department of Defense; Arlington, Virginia

United States Department of Defense; Arlington, Virginia Targeted entity: U.S. government and military

U.S. government and military Perpetrator group: Al-Qaida

Al-Qaida Weapons used in attack: Knives, passenger aircraft, jet fuel

Knives, passenger aircraft, jet fuel Level of property damage: Catastrophic (likely more than $1 billion)

1. 9/11 Terror Attack on New York City

cmart7327 / iStock via Getty Images