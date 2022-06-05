The City Where the Fewest Veterans Live in Every State

There are over 17.8 million military veterans living in the United States. These men and women, who have sacrificed more for their country than most lifelong civilians ever will, reside in cities and towns across the country, and are an important part of the social and economic fabric of their communities.

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons. In addition to service to their country, the reasons often include the opportunity to get physically fit and gain new skills. And many of these skills appear to pay off beyond their military service. A Pew Research study found that over half of all veterans say their service provided them with useful training for the civilian job market. Veterans are also less likely to live in poverty and more likely to have higher incomes than their non-veteran counterparts.

Nationwide, 7.1% of the total U.S. civilian adult population are veterans. This amount can vary considerably from place to place, however, and in some major U.S. cities, veteran populations are relatively small. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the metropolitan area with the fewest veterans in every state. Metro areas are ranked by the share of adult residents who are veterans.

It is important to note that four states – Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont – have only one metro area each. As a result, the metro area in these states ranks as having the smallest veteran population by default only.

Among the metro areas on this list, the share of the adult civilian population with a history of military service ranges from about 2% to just under 13%, and in most cases, falls below the statewide share by at least 1.5 percentage points.

Military veterans are slightly less likely than non-veterans to have a bachelor’s degree, and many of the metro areas on this list are home to major colleges and universities, including Lawrence, Kansas; Ann Arbor, Michigan; and State College, Pennsylvania. Here is a look at the U.S. presidents who have served in the military.

While many veterans chose to enlist out of a sense of patriotic duty, many living veterans did not choose to serve and were drafted into the military during the Vietnam War. In nearly every metro area on this list, those whose period of service is confined to the Vietnam Era account for over 25% of the total veteran population. Here is a look at the wars that claimed the most American lives.

