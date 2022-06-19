States Where COVID-19 Cases are Climbing Fastest

There were an average of 32.5 confirmed new daily cases of the virus for every 100,000 Americans over the past week, up from an average of 31.0 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before.

Nationwide, the average number of new daily infections has increased in 22 states over the past week.

The current increase in cases nationwide is being driven disproportionately by Wyoming and Colorado, the two states where the average number of new daily cases is climbing the fastest on a per capita basis.

To date, Rhode Island has had the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita of any state, at 35,824 for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, there has been a total of 25,940 cases per 100,000 people.

All COVID-19 data used in this story is current as of June 16, 2022. It is important to note that in some states, weekly infection rates may include cases of the virus that occurred earlier but were not previously counted. Additionally, due to missing data, North Carolina was excluded from analysis.