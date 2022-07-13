Best Place to Get Chicken Wings in Every State

According to the National Chicken Council, approximately 1.42 billion (yes, billion) chicken wings were consumed on Super Bowl Sunday this year. Since the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, jump-started their popularity back in 1964 by creating their now iconic Buffalo wings, they have become a national phenomenon.

From pizzerias to dive bars to barbecue joints, wings are ubiquitous. What started as an inexpensive byproduct of chicken processing, typically discarded or thrown into the stock pot, is now in such high demand that the supply chain can’t keep up. (Did you know that nearly all chickens in the U.S. are raised in these 34 states?)

To assemble a list of places to find the best chicken wings in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed and extrapolated from listings, rankings, and reviews on numerous websites, including Food & Wine, Thrillist, Men’s Journal, Eat This Not That, Tasting Table, Mashed, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Insider, Big Seven Travel, Yelp, and numerous regional and local sites.

Some of these restaurants are devoted solely to wings and offer multitudes of sauces and spices to choose from. R&R Extreme Wings, a small chain in Indianapolis with three locations, has 18 different sauces including sweet chili, lemon pepper, bourbon, garlic parmesan, and Cajun.

The list also includes sports bars, barbecue spots, chicken-and-waffles eateries, and other restaurants that happen to have a dedicated wing following. For example, Chik’n & Mi in Louisville is an Asian fusion fried chicken and soup restaurant where fried wings come glazed in sweet soy sauce or hot jeow bong (Lao chili) sauce. (Other Asian countries, including Thailand, Korea, and Japan, have their own fried chicken culinary traditions. Here is the best Japanese fried chicken in the U.S. and Canada.)

Most often the wings come deep-fried and then glazed in a flavorful condiment – but sometimes they come dry rubbed, smoked, grilled, and even served without a slathering of sweet or spicy sauce. Some restaurants serve whole wings, while others split them into a drumette and a wingette, discarding the wing tip.