65 Jobs With Six Figure Salaries

While there are a number of factors that contribute to job satisfaction, there may be nothing more important than compensation. A high salary is important for workers to feel that they are valued at their company and give them the financial stability and flexibility to live comfortably.

With inflation soaring, Americans are more keen than ever to boost their earnings. While payment in any job depends on factors like experience, location, and the company itself, there are dozens of jobs in which most workers earn at least $100,000 per year.

To determine the jobs with six-figure salaries, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics report National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates for May 2021. Detailed occupations were ranked on their median annual income. Miscellaneous career fields were not considered. Supplemental data also came from the BLS.

Management occupations appear on the list of six-figure jobs more than any other career field. Management requires years of experience in a field, in addition to the complex demands of overseeing a team, so workers in these fields tend to have higher earnings. Health care, tech, and engineering occupations also make up a significant portion of the list.

The fields with six-figure are highly specialized and typically require at least a bachelor’s degree, if not more. These in-demand fields often require expertise and training from a college program. Only three of the 65 jobs with median incomes of at least $100,000 do not typically require at least a bachelor’s degree. These are the fastest growing jobs that don’t require a college degree.

Of the 65 six-figure jobs, only four are projected to have a smaller workforce in 2030 than they did in 2020. For the vast majority of these jobs, the number of people working is projected to increase by more than the 7.7% growth rate the BLS projects for all occupations. (Also see: These are 25 jobs with the fastest rising wages.)

