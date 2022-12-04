Although the US government manages 424 national parks, each state also contains beautiful parks of its own for recreation and sightseeing. America’s State Parks, an organization dedicated to promoting visits to parklands, counts 2,474 state parks scattered across the country. That number includes only officially designated parks – not state forests, historic sites, wildlife refuges, recreation areas, and other public lands. (Here’s a list of the most visited state park in every state and U.S. territory.)
To compile a list of America’s 25 most beautiful state parks, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by Travel Lens, a digital travel publication. The site analyzed Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram popularity, and Google search data to create a list of dozens of state parks, then ranked them based on how many reviews of each one contained the words “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “breathtaking” as a percentage of all Yelp reviews. (In addition to beautiful state parks, here’s a guide to the most beautiful natural wonder in every state.)
Click here to see America’s 25 most beautiful state parks
According to the report, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon, Michigan, dazzled visitors the most. Set on 60,000 acres, the park boasts a 35,000-acre old-growth forest, 90 miles of hiking trails, waterfalls, and a campground – all near the Lake Superior shoreline. With ski slopes and a golf course as added attractions, Porcupine Mountains delivers year-round recreational opportunities.
If you’re planning your next vacation, then, consider skipping the national parks and stay closer to home. There’s probably a state park nearby that you shouldn’t miss. (You might also consider the most visited local parks in the U.S.)
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.