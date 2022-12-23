The Countries Sanctioning Russia

Sanctions against Russia have intensified since Moscow sent troops, armored vehicles, and tanks rolling into Ukraine in February, sparking Europe’s first war since the tumultuous 1990s breakup of Yugoslavia.

More than 13,000 sanctions have been imposed on Russia in an effort to isolate the country from financial institutions and commercial activities despite the country’s outsized presence in the global energy and grains markets. (Also see, this is the country that is most dependent on Russian oil.)

Sanctions against Russia, and its neighboring ally Belarus, began escalating after the annexation of Crimea in 2014. But since Russia’s full-blown invasion of Ukraine in February, more than 10,000 additional sanctions have been imposed on Russian entities and individuals.

These sanctions mostly target Russian individuals like oligarchs, politicians, and high-profile supporters of the war, as well as their families, by imposing travel bans and freezing their assets held in Western financial institutions. Russian entities like banks, shipyards, and state-owned industrial enterprises have also been isolated, as well as dozens of vessels and aircraft that are barred from Western air space and ports.

The sanctions have originated mostly from seven countries and the European Union, with the United States leading in the number of sanctions against Russian enterprises and elites. Australia and Japan are the only two countries on this list that are located outside of North America and Europe. Five of these countries are also major suppliers of weapons to Ukraine. (Here are all of the weapons the U.S. has committed to Ukraine since the invasion.)

To find the countries that impose the most sanctions on Russia, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed sanctions compliance provider Castellum.AI’s Russia’s Sanctions Dashboard, which is updated weekly (data was retrieved Dec. 13). Sanctions include export controls and regulatory fines, among others. All data is from the report.

