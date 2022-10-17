All of the Weapons the US Has Committed to Ukraine Since the Invasion

The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced an additional $1.1 billion in aid and military equipment to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian aggression. On top of funding for training and equipment maintenance, the new package includes 150 Humvees, over a dozen advanced rocket systems, and a range of military radar equipment.

The U.S. announced its latest commitment as continued setbacks for Russian forces on the ground are escalating tensions in Moscow. Only a week prior, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial troop mobilization, effectively calling up reservists into active duty and boosting weapons production. And within days of the Pentagon’s latest pledge, Putin raised the specter of nuclear war in a speech to the Russian parliament. (Here is a look at the 20 biggest bombs in Russia’s nuclear arsenal.)

Since the beginning of the year, the U.S. has committed to supplying a total of $16.9 billion in military aid to Ukraine, delivering everything from small arms and medical supplies to helicopters, drones, and heavy artillery. These weapons, in addition to aid packages delivered by other allied nations, have proved instrumental to the success of Ukrainian forces so far.

To identify the military equipment sent to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the DOD’s Sept. 28, 2022 Fact Sheet on U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine. The weapons on this list include those that have already been delivered as well as some the U.S. has committed to supplying at a future date.

Going forward, how much further the U.S. could be drawn into the conflict remains to be seen. Should the fighting spill over into any one of the NATO member states that border Ukraine, the U.S. will be obligated to engage militarily. Additionally, many fear that continued escalation could result in a confrontation between the world’s two largest nuclear superpowers – Russia and the United States. Here is a look at what a nuclear war would do to the world.

As the war approaches its eighth month, when, or how it will end is anyone’s guess.

Click here to see all of the weapons the US has committed to Ukraine since the invasion.