Texans Have the Worst Health Insurance Coverage Rate in the Nation

There are a number of reasons people do not have health insurance. One is that they cannot afford it. The Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, helped Americans get better access to healthcare, but even with this in place, close to 20 million Americans do not have healthcare coverage.

This varies considerably by state, but people who live in Texas have the worst healthcare coverage in the country. (These are the 21 states where the most people don’t have health insurance.)

Two other major issues beyond the Affordable Care Act have a significant effect on who has health insurance and who does not. One is poverty.

Texas ranks tenth among all states measured by the percentage of people who live below the poverty level, and for those struggling to pay for food and shelter, even subsidized insurance might be too expensive. (These are the most hated insurance companies in America.)

The other factor that pushes Texas into last place is that, for whatever reasons, some 20.4% residents don’t have health insurance – the highest rate in the country.

Click here to see all of the states where most people don’t have health insurance.