Biggest One-Hit Wonders of the 1980s

The debut of MTV on Aug. 1, 1981, had a profound effect on the music industry and helped shape what people listened to in the 1980s. Besides boosting the careers of acts such as Madonna and Duran Duran, MTV provided an opportunity for quirky bands like Devo and international acts such as Nena and a-ha.

Some of these performers would have continued success, while others would only have a brief moment of glory, becoming known as one-hit wonders.

To determine the biggest one-hit wonders of the 1980s, 24/7 Tempo reviewed performance data for the top 40 singles on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts. Songs that reached No. 1 or No. 2 between the years 1980 and 1989 were ranked based on an inverse score wherein a week at No. 1 is worth 40 points, a week at No. 2 worth 39 points, and so on, up to a week at No. 40 worth one point. To be considered, artists must have had no more than three Top 40 hits, either as individual artists or as featured artists, and must have sold no more than five million albums in the United States throughout their careers. Chart data is current through April 8, 2023.

Music genres such as rap and hip-hop entered the music mainstream in the 1980s, which also saw wider audience acceptance of musical styles like synth-pop, techno, reggae and ska. (Note the stylistic differences between the songs of the ‘80s and those of the previous decade in this list of the biggest one-hit wonders of the 1970s.)

In addition to the German singer Nena, whose anti-war single “99 Luftballons” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the Norwegian synth-pop band a-ha, which scaled the chart to No. 1 with the song “Take on Me,” one-hit wonders from abroad included three British acts that topped the Billboard Hot 100 for one week each: Fine Young Cannibals (“She Drives Me Crazy”), Dexys Midnight Runners (“Come On Eileen”), and The Escape Club (“Wild, Wild West”).

The most successful one-hit wonder of the era came In 1983, when husky-voiced Welsh-born vocalist Bonnie Tyler posted her lone No. 1 single, “Total Eclipse Of The Heart.” It occupied the top spot for four weeks, and was in the Billboard top 40 for 18 weeks in all. (These are the biggest hits of the ‘80s according to Billboard.)