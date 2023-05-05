This Country Mobilized the Most Troops During WWI

Russia was the country that mobilized the most troops in World War I, according to data compiled by the Library of Congress. With an army of about 12 million, 30.2% of Allied forces were Russian. Russia also had the highest number of killed and wounded troops out of the 16 countries with available data. An estimated 1.7 million Russian soldiers were killed and 4.95 million were wounded. In addition, 2.5 million Russian troops were taken prisoner or went missing, also the highest figure.

The Great War was much more destructive than any other conflict in human history up to that point, involving many more countries than just those in Europe. Nations from Asia and North America also became involved as the war became a global affair.

The war’s high number of casualties – nearly 7.8 million Allied and Central Powers troops killed and nearly 19 million wounded – can be attributed to a number of factors, including the scale of the war. The war was also fought using new military technologies and strategies that were more destructive than previous weapons and tactics. The war was also fought in some very difficult conditions, including the cold winters of Russia, which contributed to Russia’s high casualty figure.

In spite of the high number of casualties, Russia made significant contributions to the Allied’s war effort, particularly on the Eastern Front. However, its troops were inadequately prepared or equipped at the outbreak of war.

Russia’s still developing economy was badly damaged by the war, leaving its people suffering. Ultimately, the war contributed to the rise of Bolshevik sentiments and the Russian Revolution that began in 1917 and which would have a profound and lasting impact on the country.

