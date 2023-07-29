Cities With the Lowest Poverty Rates

Poverty in the United States is a persistent and complex issue that affects millions of individuals and families. Despite being one of the world’s wealthiest nations, a significant portion of the population continues to face financial hardships and limited access to basic necessities. Income inequality, limited job opportunities, and systemic barriers are among the contributing factors to the problem — which is exacerbated by high living costs. Poverty not only affects individuals’ well-being but also has broader societal implications, including reduced economic productivity, increased health care costs, and strain on social welfare programs.

While poverty remains a pressing concern in many urban areas, there are also numerous cities and communities where the poverty rate is relatively low, and people enjoy a better quality of life. These cities often boast strong local economies, diverse industries, robust educational opportunities, and proactive social programs that help uplift their residents. Additionally, some regions benefit from more equitable distribution of resources and greater access to support networks, which can mitigate the impact of poverty and promote upward mobility.

Across the country, there are cities where residents are less than half as likely to live below the poverty line than the typical American. Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 U.S. cities with the lowest poverty rates. For the purposes of this story, all places — including villages, towns, and unincorporated communities — with at least 50,000 people were considered cities.

The cities on this list are spread across the country, including 17 in the Midwest, 16 in the West, and 15 in the South. Notably, however, only two are located in the Northeast.

The relative financial security of the populations living in these places is underscored by higher than average incomes. In all but one city on this list, the typical household earns more than the national median household income of $69,021. (Here is a look at the city with the richest middle class in every state.)

With relatively high incomes and low poverty rates, residents of these places are less likely to rely on government assistance to afford basic necessities. In nearly every city on this list, fewer than 5% of households receive SNAP benefits, or food stamps, compared to the 11.4% national recipiency rate. (Here is a look at the city in each state with the most people on food stamps.)

