The 16 Fastest Supersonic Military Jets on Earth

The first aircraft to achieve supersonic flight was the Bell X-1, a rocket-powered research plane of the US military, which attained speeds approaching 1,000 mph in 1947. This groundbreaking feat paved the way for supersonic flight to become a regular feature in military aviation. The benefits of hyper-speed warplanes lie in their capacity to elude enemy radar detection and their evasiveness, rendering them difficult to intercept or neutralize.

To determine the warplanes that can fly faster than the speed of sound, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the aviation resource Jetify. The speed of sound – also called Mach 1 – is about 717 mph, but the exact speed changes depending on the temperature and pressure of the surrounding air. All jets listed fly at Mach 2 or faster, which is double the speed of sound. Costs listed are the US dollar amount at the time of production. While the cheapest warplane on the list cost $10 million to produce, the most expensive cost $750 million. (Here is the weapon the US military spends the most money on.)

The zenith of speed was attained by the X-15, an experimental rocket-propelled aircraft, which soared to a peak speed of 4,520 mph (Mach 6.7) in 1967. This jet was the outcome of collaborative efforts between the United States Air Force and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, albeit it never underwent mass production. Although NASA has devised swifter rockets and crafts tailored for space travel, the X-15 remains unparalleled as the fastest crewed fighter jet. (These are the world’s fastest fighter jets.)

None of the other supersonic warplanes have managed to approach the velocities of the rocket-powered X-15. The second swiftest fighter jet was the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, a reconnaissance plane capable of surmounting speeds exceeding 2,500 mph (Mach 3.4). While this may pale in comparison to the X-15, the SR-71 retains its distinction as the fastest warplane ever manufactured and deployed in service. (This is the US Air Force’s oldest aircraft.)

