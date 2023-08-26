Centuries of Influence: History's Longest-Lasting Imperial Powers

An empire is made up of many territories governed by a central authority like an emperor. Humans have long aspired to build empires, with some dating back over 4,500 years to the end of the Stone Age.

While some empires are short-lived, others last for centuries. Even short-lived empires can have a major impact on areas like art, science, government, trade, religion, and city development.

To determine the longest-lived empires in history, 24/7 Tempo reviewed numerous articles, encyclopedia entries, and historical and archeological websites.

Precise founding dates are often unclear due to limited records or gradual formation through dynasties. End dates can also be debated if an empire slowly declined rather than being definitively conquered. (These are ancient civilizations destroyed by natural disasters.)

Running empires was challenging. Some allowed local autonomy to hold distant lands. Others like the Saudeleur Dynasty in Micronesia imposed centralized rule. (These are the 50 most powerful leaders of all time.)

This list includes famous empires like Rome, Ottoman, Byzantine, and British. Less well-known are the Korean kingdoms of Goryeo, Paekche, and Silla.

African empires like Ethiopia resisted European control. In South America, the Wari civilization thrived for 500 years before the Spanish arrived.

