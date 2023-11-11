This Is the Most Massive Nuclear Explosion in History peer_gynt / Flickr

With the Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer raking in millions at the box office this past summer, Americans are being transported back to the dawn of the atomic age, weapons of devastating power were being tested and built and tested. The first two finished products each ended a world war in horrific fashion and signaled the dawn of the Cold War: of nuclear proliferation and treaties and moments when the world was literally brought to the brink of nonexistence.

When the nuclear bomb known as “Little Boy” detonated 1,500 feet above Hiroshima at 8:15 a.m., Aug. 9, 1945, it exploded with the force of 15,000 tons of TNT. The bomb killed an estimated 140,000 people. Since that time, weapons that have been developed dwarf the two bombs thousands of times over.

To determine the most powerful nuclear explosion in history, 24/7 Wall St. consulted various sources, including The Natural Resources Defense Council, atomicarchive.com, and Wikipedia. We included the 26 tests that yielded at least 4 megatons.

The number of the most powerful nuclear detonations is divided almost equally between the Soviet Union and the United States. One nuclear test by China is on the list. Most of the nuclear explosions occurred either by air drop or on a barge at sea.

All 13 of the Soviet Union’s most powerful nuclear tests took place within the borders of Russia on the two islands of Novaya Zemlya on the Russian Arctic coast. This was designated as a nuclear weapons test site in 1954, and the indigenous Nenets people had to be forcibly relocated.

Nearly all of the American nuclear tests, including most on the list, took place at various atolls in the Marshall Islands in the South Pacific, dubbed the Pacific Proving Grounds. Bikini Atoll was the site of seven of the largest U.S. nuclear explosions between 1946 and 1958. More than 70 years after the first nuclear weapons were detonated in the atolls, elevated levels of radiation remain there, and the atolls are sparsely inhabited.

Three nuclear tests, including the massive Cannikin shot in 1971, were conducted on Amchitka Island in the Aleutian island group in southwest Alaska. Some people performing work related to the underground nuclear tests at Amchitka before Jan. 1, 1974, were exposed to ionizing radiation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (This is what a nuclear attack would do to America’s 25 largest cities.)

These are the most powerful nuclear explosions in human history

Source: China Photos / Getty Images 26. Test (21)

> Megaton yield: 4.00

> Deployment: Air Drop

> Country: China

> Test site: Lop Nur, China

Source: Bettmann / Bettmann via Getty Images 25. Test #392

> Megaton yield: 4.00

> Deployment: Underground Shaft

> Country: Soviet Union

> Test site: Novaya Zemlya, Russia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 24. Test #114

> Megaton yield: 4.00

> Deployment: Air Drop

> Country: Soviet Union

> Test site: Novaya Zemlya, Russia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 22. Navajo

> Megaton yield: 4.50

> Deployment: Barge

> Country: USA

> Test site: Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 21. Cannikin

> Megaton yield: 4.80

> Deployment: Underground Shaft

> Country: USA

> Test site: Amchitka, United States

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 20. Test #131

> Megaton yield: 5.00

> Deployment: Air Drop

> Country: Soviet Union

> Test site: Novaya Zemlya, Russia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 19. Tewa

> Megaton yield: 5.00

> Deployment: Barge

> Country: USA

> Test site: Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 18. Castle Union

> Megaton yield: 6.90

> Deployment: Barge

> Country: USA

> Test site: Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 17. Bighorn

> Megaton yield: 7.70

> Deployment: Air Drop

> Country: USA

> Test site: Kiritimati, Kiribati

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 16. Test #183

> Megaton yield: 8.20

> Deployment: Air Drop

> Country: Soviet Union

> Test site: Novaya Zemlya, Russia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 15. Housatonic

> Megaton yield: 8.30

> Deployment: Air Drop

> Country: USA

> Test site: Johnston Atoll, United States

Source: Courtesy of nuclearweaponarchive.org 14. Oak

> Megaton yield: 8.90

> Deployment: Barge

> Country: USA

> Test site: Enewetak Atoll, Marshall Islands

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 13. Poplar

> Megaton yield: 9.30

> Deployment: Barge

> Country: USA

> Test site: Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands

Source: Bettmann / Getty Images 12. Test #168

> Megaton yield: 10.00

> Deployment: Air Drop

> Country: Soviet Union

> Test site: Novaya Zemlya, Russia

Source: John van Hasselt - Corbis / Getty Images 11. Test #158

> Megaton yield: 10.00

> Deployment: Air Drop

> Country: Soviet Union

> Test site: Novaya Zemlya, Russia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 10. Ivy Mike

> Megaton yield: 10.40

> Deployment: Ground

> Country: USA

> Test site: Enewetak Atoll, Marshall Islands

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 9. Castle Romeo

> Megaton yield: 11.00

> Deployment: Barge

> Country: USA

> Test site: Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 8. Test #123

> Megaton yield: 12.50

> Deployment: Air Drop

> Country: Soviet Union

> Test site: Novaya Zemlya, Russia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 7. Castle Yankee

> Megaton yield: 13.50

> Deployment: Barge

> Country: USA

> Test site: Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 6. Castle Bravo

> Megaton yield: 15.00

> Deployment: Ground

> Country: USA

> Test site: Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands

Source: Bettmann / Bettmann via Getty Images 2. Test #219

> Megaton yield: 24.20

> Deployment: Missile Warhead

> Country: Soviet Union

> Test site: Novaya Zemlya, Russia

Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.