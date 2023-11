The Most Mass-Produced American Bomber Planes of WWII GNeesam / iStock via Getty Images

The B-29 is one of the most iconic bombers to emerge in the Second World War. It is most widely known for dropping the first nuclear bombs used in war, helping to end the war. This bomber changed the landscape of Japan in World War II by the sheer amount of destruction wrought with just two bombs.

Bombers in general played important roles throughout the conflict. Some were specifically designed for naval warfare and destroying ships while others were meant for decimating enemy artillery or armored units. As such, these bombers carried a wide array of ordnance, including torpedoes, general purpose bombs, and some also carried nuclear bombs. (Also see: every country’s nuclear weapons arsenal, ranked.)

When the United States entered the war, the tide began to turn in part due to the bombers that were reinforcing Allied troops. U.S. bombers played a role in the D-Day Invasion that helped the Allies gain a foothold in Europe to launch their campaign across the continent. American bombers would go on to support the Allies in many critical battles from the skies as they marched to victory against the Axis powers.

To determine the least and most mass-produced American bombers from WWII, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of World War II aircraft compiled by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. We only included bombers that served during the war, ranking them based on the grand total produced. Prototypes and concept aircraft were excluded. Supplemental information about year entered service, type, manufacturer, crew size, and top speed also came from Military Factory.

With 18,000 aircraft produced, the B-24 Liberator was by far the bomber most prolific to emerge from the conflict. Manned by a crew of up to 10, this bomber was outfitted with a series of 12.7mm machine guns in different mounts around the plane, and it could carry up to 8,800 pounds of conventional drop bombs. It was not the fastest aircraft with a top speed of only 290 mph, but it could traverse distances of over 2,000 miles.

Some of these bombers also doubled as fighter planes capable of engaging other enemy aircraft while still conducting their bombing raids. Others would also play roles as transport for paratroopers.

The current generation of bombers, the B-2 Spirit, is strictly for stealth bombing and is capable of carrying nuclear ordnance among many other big bombs. As this generation has become more specialized, there is less of a need to produce as many, though the cost of each aircraft is much greater. In the days of World War II, however, bombers flooded the skies and rained down fire on their enemies. (These are the oldest and newest fighter jets used in today’s Air Force.)

Here is a look at the most and least produced American bombers of World War II:

37. Douglas C-74 Globemaster

Number of aircraft produced: 14

14 Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Type: Strategic heavy-lift transport aircraft

Strategic heavy-lift transport aircraft Year entered service: 1945

1945 Top speed: 329 mph

329 mph Crew: 5

36. Douglas BTD Destroyer

Number of aircraft produced: 30

30 Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Type: Torpedo / dive bomber aircraft

Torpedo / dive bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1944

1944 Top speed: 334 mph

334 mph Crew: 1

35. Brewster XSBA-1 / SBN-1

Number of aircraft produced: 31

31 Manufacturer: Brewster Aeronautical

Brewster Aeronautical Type: Carrierborne dive bomber

Carrierborne dive bomber Year entered service: 1941

1941 Top speed: 255 mph

255 mph Crew: 3

34. Douglas B-23 Dragon

Number of aircraft produced: 38

38 Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Type: Medium bomber / maritime patrol aircraft

Medium bomber / maritime patrol aircraft Year entered service: 1939

1939 Top speed: 283 mph

283 mph Crew: 6

33. Consolidated B-32 Dominator

Number of aircraft produced: 118

118 Manufacturer: Consolidated Aircraft Corporation

Consolidated Aircraft Corporation Type: Heavy bomber aircraft

Heavy bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1945

1945 Top speed: 357 mph

357 mph Crew: 10

32. Douglas TBD Devastator

Number of aircraft produced: 130

130 Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Type: Navy torpedo bomber aircraft

Navy torpedo bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1937

1937 Top speed: 206 mph

206 mph Crew: 3

31. Consolidated Vultee TBY Sea Wolf

Number of aircraft produced: 180

180 Manufacturer: Consolidated Vultee / Vought

Consolidated Vultee / Vought Type: Torpedo bomber aircraft

Torpedo bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1944

1944 Top speed: 306 mph

306 mph Crew: 3

30. Consolidated PB2Y Coronado

Number of aircraft produced: 217

217 Manufacturer: Consolidated Aircraft Corporation

Consolidated Aircraft Corporation Type: Maritime reconnaissance / bomber aircraft

Maritime reconnaissance / bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1940

1940 Top speed: 223 mph

223 mph Crew: 10

29. Curtiss SBC Helldiver

Number of aircraft produced: 257

257 Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Type: Naval dive bomber / fighter aircraft

Naval dive bomber / fighter aircraft Year entered service: 1938

1938 Top speed: 237 mph

237 mph Crew: 2

28. Vought SB2U Vindicator

Number of aircraft produced: 260

260 Manufacturer: Vought

Vought Type: Dive bomber aircraft

Dive bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1937

1937 Top speed: 251 mph

251 mph Crew: 2

27. Republic P-43 Lancer

Number of aircraft produced: 272

272 Manufacturer: Republic Aviation

Republic Aviation Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1941

1941 Top speed: 357 mph

357 mph Crew: 1

26. Douglas B-18 Bolo

Number of aircraft produced: 360

360 Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Type: Medium bomber aircraft

Medium bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1936

1936 Top speed: 215 mph

215 mph Crew: 6

25. Martin Maryland

Number of aircraft produced: 450

450 Manufacturer: Glenn L Martin Company

Glenn L Martin Company Type: Light bomber / reconnaissance aircraft

Light bomber / reconnaissance aircraft Year entered service: 1940

1940 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Crew: 3

24. North American A-36 Mustang

Number of aircraft produced: 500

500 Manufacturer: North American Aviation

North American Aviation Type: Ground attack / dive bomber aircraft

Ground attack / dive bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1943

1943 Top speed: 365 mph

365 mph Crew: 1

23. Brewster SB2A Buccaneer

Number of aircraft produced: 771

771 Manufacturer: Brewster Aeronautical

Brewster Aeronautical Type: Carrierborne scout bomber aircraft

Carrierborne scout bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1941

1941 Top speed: 273 mph

273 mph Crew: 2

22. Douglas A-24 Banshee

Number of aircraft produced: 953

953 Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Type: Dive bomber aircraft

Dive bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1941

1941 Top speed: 250 mph

250 mph Crew: 2

21. Grumman F8F Bearcat

Number of aircraft produced: 1,266

1,266 Manufacturer: Grumman

Grumman Type: Carrierborne interceptor aircraft

Carrierborne interceptor aircraft Year entered service: 1945

1945 Top speed: 421 mph

421 mph Crew: 1

20. Martin Baltimore

Number of aircraft produced: 1,575

1,575 Manufacturer: Glenn L Martin Company

Glenn L Martin Company Type: Light / medium bomber aircraft

Light / medium bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1941

1941 Top speed: 302 mph

302 mph Crew: 4

19. Lockheed P-80 / F-80 Shooting Star

Number of aircraft produced: 1,715

1,715 Manufacturer: Lockheed

Lockheed Type: Jet-powered fighter-bomber aircraft

Jet-powered fighter-bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1945

1945 Top speed: 577 mph

577 mph Crew: 1

18. Vultee A-35 Vengeance

Number of aircraft produced: 1,962

1,962 Manufacturer: Vultee Aircraft

Vultee Aircraft Type: Dive bomber aircraft

Dive bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1941

1941 Top speed: 279 mph

279 mph Crew: 2

17. Boeing B-29 Superfortress

Number of aircraft produced: 3,970

3,970 Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Type: Strategic long-range, high-altitude heavy bomber aircraft

Strategic long-range, high-altitude heavy bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1943

1943 Top speed: 358 mph

358 mph Crew: 10

16. Martin B-26 Marauder

Number of aircraft produced: 5,288

5,288 Manufacturer: Glenn L Martin Company

Glenn L Martin Company Type: Medium bomber aircraft

Medium bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1941

1941 Top speed: 282 mph

282 mph Crew: 7

15. Douglas SBD Dauntless

Number of aircraft produced: 5,936

5,936 Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Type: Carrierborne dive bomber aircraft

Carrierborne dive bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1938

1938 Top speed: 255 mph

255 mph Crew: 2

14. Curtiss SB2C Helldiver

Number of aircraft produced: 7,140

7,140 Manufacturer: Curtiss Aeroplane Company

Curtiss Aeroplane Company Type: Carrierborne dive bomber / reconnaissance aircraft

Carrierborne dive bomber / reconnaissance aircraft Year entered service: 1943

1943 Top speed: 260 mph

260 mph Crew: 2

13. Douglas A-20 Havoc / Boston

Number of aircraft produced: 7,478

7,478 Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Type: Light bomber / night fighter aircraft

Light bomber / night fighter aircraft Year entered service: 1941

1941 Top speed: 339 mph

339 mph Crew: 3

12. Bell P-39 Airacobra

Number of aircraft produced: 9,588

9,588 Manufacturer: Bell Aircraft

Bell Aircraft Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1941

1941 Top speed: 386 mph

386 mph Crew: 1

11. North American B-25 Mitchell

Number of aircraft produced: 9,816

9,816 Manufacturer: North American Aviation

North American Aviation Type: Medium bomber aircraft

Medium bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1941

1941 Top speed: 272 mph

272 mph Crew: 5

10. Grumman TBF Avenger

Number of aircraft produced: 9,835

9,835 Manufacturer: General Motors / Grumman

General Motors / Grumman Type: Carrierborne torpedo bomber aircraft

Carrierborne torpedo bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1942

1942 Top speed: 271 mph

271 mph Crew: 3

9. Lockheed P-38 Lightning

Number of aircraft produced: 9,923

9,923 Manufacturer: Lockheed

Lockheed Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1939

1939 Top speed: 414 mph

414 mph Crew: 1

8. Grumman F6F Hellcat

Number of aircraft produced: 12,272

12,272 Manufacturer: Grumman

Grumman Type: Carrierborne fighter-bomber aircraft

Carrierborne fighter-bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1943

1943 Top speed: 380 mph

380 mph Crew: 1

7. Vought F4U Corsair

Number of aircraft produced: 12,571

12,571 Manufacturer: Chance Vought / Brewster Aeronautical

Chance Vought / Brewster Aeronautical Type: Carrierborne night fighter-bomber aircraft

Carrierborne night fighter-bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1942

1942 Top speed: 446 mph

446 mph Crew: 1

6. Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress

Number of aircraft produced: 12,731

12,731 Manufacturer: Boeing / Douglas / Lockheed Vega

Boeing / Douglas / Lockheed Vega Type: Heavy bomber aircraft

Heavy bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1937

1937 Top speed: 287 mph

287 mph Crew: 10

5. Douglas C-47 (Skytrain / Dakota)

Number of aircraft produced: 12,748

12,748 Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Type: Medium transport aircraft

Medium transport aircraft Year entered service: 1942

1942 Top speed: 230 mph

230 mph Crew: 3

4. North American P-51 Mustang

Number of aircraft produced: 15,586

15,586 Manufacturer: North American Aviation

North American Aviation Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1942

1942 Top speed: 437 mph

437 mph Crew: 1

3. Republic P-47 Thunderbolt

Number of aircraft produced: 15,660

15,660 Manufacturer: Republic Aviation

Republic Aviation Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1942

1942 Top speed: 433 mph

433 mph Crew: 1

2. Curtiss P-40 Warhawk

Number of aircraft produced: 16,800

16,800 Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1941

1941 Top speed: 378 mph

378 mph Crew: 1

1. Consolidated B-24 Liberator

Number of aircraft produced: 18,482

18,482 Manufacturer: Ford Motor / Consolidated Aircraft / Douglas / North American Aviation

Ford Motor / Consolidated Aircraft / Douglas / North American Aviation Type: Strategic heavy bomber aircraft

Strategic heavy bomber aircraft Year entered service: 1941

1941 Top speed: 290 mph

290 mph Crew: 10

