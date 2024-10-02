Could Joker: Folie à Deux Be The Highest Grossing Musical Of All Time? Here Are The Top Grossing Musicals Ever

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- The first Joker made history as the first R-rated movie to gross $1 billion.
- Joker: Folie à Deux could set another record: the highest grossing musical of all time.
- Adjusted for inflation, the highest grossing musicals are a mix of 1960s stage musical adaptations, pop jukebox musicals, and modern music biopics.
The first Joker was a smash success. The anti-anti-hero movie marketing campaign capitalized on both a dedicated DC fanbase and growing cultural anxieties surrounding the so-called incel crisis, imbuing the film with cultural currency that translated to ticket sales. Released in late 2019, Joker quickly rose to the top of the box office and made history as the first R-rated movie to gross $1 billion.
With Joker: Folie à Deux releasing wide tomorrow, the unlikely franchise has the potential to set another record: the highest grossing musical of all time. While people associated with the production have been careful not to spoil the film’s musical aspects, cast and crew have described the sequel as essentially a jukebox musical, and have cited Francis Ford Coppola’s One From The Heart and Jacques Demy’s The Umbrellas of Cherbourg as influences.
Based on early ticket sales, Folie à Deux is projected to gross about $60 million at the U.S. box office this weekend, putting it somewhat outside smash-success territory. But the first Joker far exceeded box office forecasts, making the sequel’s financial future difficult to predict.
To put this weekend into context, we compiled historical data on box office performance for live musicals. Adjusted for inflation, the list reveals a mix of 1960s stage musical adaptations, pop jukebox musicals, and modern music biopics.
To determine the top grossing musicals of all time, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historical box office from The Numbers. Musicals were ranked based on total worldwide box office adjusted for inflation. Box office figures were adjusted for inflation using historical ticket price data from the National Association of Theatre Owners. Supplemental data on average IMDb user rating, Rotten Tomatoes audience score, and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score are current as of October 2024.
50. The Music Man (1962)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $161.4 million
- IMDb score: 7.7/10 (16,711 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (30,560 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (17 reviews)
- Starring: Robert Preston, Shirley Jones, Buddy Hackett, Hermione Gingold
49. For Me and My Gal (1942)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $165.2 million
- IMDb score: 7.1/10 (3,299 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (4,894 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (9 reviews)
- Starring: Judy Garland, George Murphy, Gene Kelly, Mártha Eggerth
48. Annie Get Your Gun (1950)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $166.2 million
- IMDb score: 6.9/10 (4,988 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 67% (8,678 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (11 reviews)
- Starring: Betty Hutton, Howard Keel, Louis Calhern, J. Carrol Naish
47. Easter Parade (1948)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $173.0 million
- IMDb score: 7.4/10 (9,363 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (9,329 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (23 reviews)
- Starring: Judy Garland, Fred Astaire, Peter Lawford, Ann Miller
46. Annie (1982)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $177.8 million
- IMDb score: 6.6/10 (42,254 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 69% (365,871 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 57% (28 reviews)
- Starring: Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney, Carol Burnett, Ann Reinking
45. Funny Lady (1975)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $180.7 million
- IMDb score: 6.3/10 (5,291 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 55% (6,092 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 31% (13 reviews)
- Starring: Barbra Streisand, James Caan, Omar Sharif, Roddy McDowall
44. The Muppets (2011)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $185.9 million
- IMDb score: 7.1/10 (89,881 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 80% (89,808 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (229 reviews)
- Starring: Amy Adams, Jason Segel, Chris Cooper, Rashida Jones
43. Rocketman (2019)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $192.1 million
- IMDb score: 7.3/10 (177,646 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (21,654 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (390 reviews)
- Starring: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard
42. The Blues Brothers (1980)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $194.9 million
- IMDb score: 7.9/10 (190,151 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (256,099 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 73% (90 reviews)
- Starring: John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Cab Calloway, John Candy
41. School of Rock (2003)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $200.4 million
- IMDb score: 7.1/10 (290,076 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 64% (32,784,354 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (200 reviews)
- Starring: Jack Black, Mike White, Joan Cusack, Adam Pascal
40. Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $204.1 million
- IMDb score: 7.3/10 (353,849 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (1,696,177 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (232 reviews)
- Starring: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman, Timothy Spall
39. Paint Your Wagon (1969)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $204.4 million
- IMDb score: 6.6/10 (13,038 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 68% (8,360 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 27% (15 reviews)
- Starring: Lee Marvin, Clint Eastwood, Jean Seberg, Harve Presnell
38. Till the Clouds Roll by (1946)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $210.5 million
- IMDb score: 6.3/10 (2,513 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 47% (500 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (6 reviews)
- Starring: Robert Walker, Van Heflin, Lucille Bremer, June Allyson
37. Show Boat (1951)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $211.9 million
- IMDb score: 6.9/10 (4,771 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 70% (5,462 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 82% (11 reviews)
- Starring: Kathryn Grayson, Ava Gardner, Howard Keel, Joe E. Brown
35. Dreamgirls (2006)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $217.8 million
- IMDb score: 6.5/10 (71,706 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 71% (388,165 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 78% (208 reviews)
- Starring: Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover
34. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $224.3 million
- IMDb score: 7.2/10 (34,812 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (40,688 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (45 reviews)
- Starring: Jane Russell, Marilyn Monroe, Charles Coburn, Elliott Reid
33. The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $226.8 million
- IMDb score: 7.2/10 (127,238 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (412,283 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 33% (170 reviews)
- Starring: Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson, Miranda Richardson
32. Camelot (1967)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $233.5 million
- IMDb score: 6.7/10 (6,366 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 69% (8,363 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 41% (17 reviews)
- Starring: Richard Harris, Vanessa Redgrave, Franco Nero, David Hemmings
31. Cabaret (1972)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $236.0 million
- IMDb score: 7.8/10 (51,993 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (36,131 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (43 reviews)
- Starring: Liza Minnelli, Michael York, Helmut Griem, Joel Grey
30. Into the Woods (2014)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $238.5 million
- IMDb score: 5.9/10 (136,556 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 49% (96,228 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 71% (225 reviews)
- Starring: Anna Kendrick, Meryl Streep, Chris Pine, Emily Blunt
28. Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $257.8 million
- IMDb score: 6.9/10 (6,254 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (9,184 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83% (12 reviews)
- Starring: Julie Andrews, James Fox, Mary Tyler Moore, Carol Channing
27. Hairspray (2007)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $270.0 million
- IMDb score: 6.7/10 (123,893 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (763,557 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (221 reviews)
- Starring: John Travolta, Queen Latifah, Nikki Blonsky, Michelle Pfeiffer
26. Some Like It Hot (1959)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $280.3 million
- IMDb score: 8.2/10 (254,537 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (82,393 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (65 reviews)
- Starring: Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, George Raft
25. Moulin Rouge! (2001)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $290.5 million
- IMDb score: 7.6/10 (273,711 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (505,354 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 76% (201 reviews)
- Starring: Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Leguizamo, Jim Broadbent
24. The King and I (1956)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $305.8 million
- IMDb score: 7.4/10 (26,679 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (61,012 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (26 reviews)
- Starring: Yul Brynner, Deborah Kerr, Rita Moreno, Martin Benson
23. Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $350.8 million
- IMDb score: 6.7/10 (81,884 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 65% (7,446 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 80% (377 reviews)
- Starring: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer
22. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $395.0 million
- IMDb score: 6.6/10 (86,849 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 65% (5,353 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (278 reviews)
- Starring: Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Cher
21. Funny Girl (1968)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $399.3 million
- IMDb score: 7.4/10 (21,324 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (19,909 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (45 reviews)
- Starring: Barbra Streisand, Omar Sharif, Kay Medford, Anne Francis
20. A Star Is Born (2018)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $434.2 million
- IMDb score: 7.6/10 (355,833 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (20,903 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (527 reviews)
- Starring: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, Greg Grunberg
19. The Greatest Showman (2017)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $445.1 million
- IMDb score: 7.5/10 (285,577 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (26,478 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 57% (264 reviews)
- Starring: Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya
18. Fiddler on the Roof (1971)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $446.9 million
- IMDb score: 8.0/10 (41,372 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (52,586 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83% (41 reviews)
- Starring: Topol, Norma Crane, Leonard Frey, Molly Picon
17. Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $448.2 million
- IMDb score: 7.6/10 (22,263 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (37,079 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (33 reviews)
- Starring: Judy Garland, Margaret O’Brien, Mary Astor, Lucille Bremer
16. Enchanted (2007)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $453.2 million
- IMDb score: 7.0/10 (187,654 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 80% (407,639 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (192 reviews)
- Starring: Amy Adams, Susan Sarandon, James Marsden, Patrick Dempsey
15. La La Land (2016)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $472.3 million
- IMDb score: 8.0/10 (537,558 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (71,726 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (464 reviews)
- Starring: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Rosemarie DeWitt, J.K. Simmons
14. West Side Story (1961)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $476.3 million
- IMDb score: 7.5/10 (101,722 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (169,051 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (79 reviews)
- Starring: Natalie Wood, George Chakiris, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn
13. Chicago (2002)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $484.5 million
- IMDb score: 7.2/10 (232,547 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (439,615 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (258 reviews)
- Starring: Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere, Taye Diggs
12. South Pacific (1958)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $496.0 million
- IMDb score: 6.8/10 (8,466 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 69% (12,465 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 82% (11 reviews)
- Starring: Rossano Brazzi, Mitzi Gaynor, John Kerr, Ray Walston
11. Les Misérables (2012)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $504.5 million
- IMDb score: 7.6/10 (317,829 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (265,362 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 70% (257 reviews)
- Starring: Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried
10. My Fair Lady (1964)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $541.1 million
- IMDb score: 7.8/10 (90,701 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (187,112 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (61 reviews)
- Starring: Audrey Hepburn, Rex Harrison, Stanley Holloway, Wilfrid Hyde-White
9. White Christmas (1954)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $560.8 million
- IMDb score: 7.6/10 (36,513 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (50,190 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 77% (43 reviews)
- Starring: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen
8. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $680.0 million
- IMDb score: 6.6/10 (447,234 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 51% (32,495,606 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83% (230 reviews)
- Starring: Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore, David Kelly, Helena Bonham Carter
7. Mary Poppins (1964)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $768.1 million
- IMDb score: 7.8/10 (163,578 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (682,586 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (54 reviews)
- Starring: Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, David Tomlinson, Glynis Johns
6. Mamma Mia! (2008)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $770.1 million
- IMDb score: 6.4/10 (227,487 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 66% (438,451 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 55% (185 reviews)
- Starring: Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgård
5. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $898.3 million
- IMDb score: 7.9/10 (543,240 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (23,599 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 60% (411 reviews)
- Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy
4. Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $1.3 billion
- IMDb score: 7.1/10 (288,279 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 80% (86,649 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 71% (381 reviews)
- Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad
3. Grease (1978)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $1.5 billion
- IMDb score: 7.2/10 (253,446 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (1,161,472 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 75% (73 reviews)
- Starring: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway
2. The Wizard of Oz (1939)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $1.5 billion
- IMDb score: 8.0/10 (379,622 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (876,535 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (145 reviews)
- Starring: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr
1. The Sound of Music (1965)
- Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $2.1 billion
- IMDb score: 8.0/10 (215,991 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (606,531 votes)
- Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83% (71 reviews)
- Starring: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Eleanor Parker, Richard Haydn
