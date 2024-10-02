Could Joker: Folie à Deux Be The Highest Grossing Musical Of All Time? Here Are The Top Grossing Musicals Ever Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The first Joker made history as the first R-rated movie to gross $1 billion.

Joker: Folie à Deux could set another record: the highest grossing musical of all time.

Adjusted for inflation, the highest grossing musicals are a mix of 1960s stage musical adaptations, pop jukebox musicals, and modern music biopics.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever The first Joker was a smash success. The anti-anti-hero movie marketing campaign capitalized on both a dedicated DC fanbase and growing cultural anxieties surrounding the so-called incel crisis, imbuing the film with cultural currency that translated to ticket sales. Released in late 2019, Joker quickly rose to the top of the box office and made history as the first R-rated movie to gross $1 billion.

With Joker: Folie à Deux releasing wide tomorrow, the unlikely franchise has the potential to set another record: the highest grossing musical of all time. While people associated with the production have been careful not to spoil the film’s musical aspects, cast and crew have described the sequel as essentially a jukebox musical, and have cited Francis Ford Coppola’s One From The Heart and Jacques Demy’s The Umbrellas of Cherbourg as influences.

Based on early ticket sales, Folie à Deux is projected to gross about $60 million at the U.S. box office this weekend, putting it somewhat outside smash-success territory. But the first Joker far exceeded box office forecasts, making the sequel’s financial future difficult to predict.

To put this weekend into context, we compiled historical data on box office performance for live musicals. Adjusted for inflation, the list reveals a mix of 1960s stage musical adaptations, pop jukebox musicals, and modern music biopics.

To determine the top grossing musicals of all time, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historical box office from The Numbers. Musicals were ranked based on total worldwide box office adjusted for inflation. Box office figures were adjusted for inflation using historical ticket price data from the National Association of Theatre Owners. Supplemental data on average IMDb user rating, Rotten Tomatoes audience score, and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score are current as of October 2024.

50. The Music Man (1962)

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $161.4 million

IMDb score: 7.7/10 (16,711 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (30,560 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (17 reviews)

Starring: Robert Preston, Shirley Jones, Buddy Hackett, Hermione Gingold

49. For Me and My Gal (1942)

Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $165.2 million

IMDb score: 7.1/10 (3,299 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (4,894 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (9 reviews)

Starring: Judy Garland, George Murphy, Gene Kelly, Mártha Eggerth

48. Annie Get Your Gun (1950)

Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $166.2 million

IMDb score: 6.9/10 (4,988 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 67% (8,678 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (11 reviews)

Starring: Betty Hutton, Howard Keel, Louis Calhern, J. Carrol Naish

47. Easter Parade (1948)

Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $173.0 million

IMDb score: 7.4/10 (9,363 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (9,329 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (23 reviews)

Starring: Judy Garland, Fred Astaire, Peter Lawford, Ann Miller

46. Annie (1982)

Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $177.8 million

IMDb score: 6.6/10 (42,254 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 69% (365,871 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 57% (28 reviews)

Starring: Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney, Carol Burnett, Ann Reinking

45. Funny Lady (1975)

Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $180.7 million

IMDb score: 6.3/10 (5,291 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 55% (6,092 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 31% (13 reviews)

Starring: Barbra Streisand, James Caan, Omar Sharif, Roddy McDowall

44. The Muppets (2011)

Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $185.9 million

IMDb score: 7.1/10 (89,881 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 80% (89,808 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (229 reviews)

Starring: Amy Adams, Jason Segel, Chris Cooper, Rashida Jones

43. Rocketman (2019)

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $192.1 million

IMDb score: 7.3/10 (177,646 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (21,654 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (390 reviews)

Starring: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard

42. The Blues Brothers (1980)

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $194.9 million

IMDb score: 7.9/10 (190,151 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (256,099 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 73% (90 reviews)

Starring: John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Cab Calloway, John Candy

41. School of Rock (2003)

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $200.4 million

IMDb score: 7.1/10 (290,076 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 64% (32,784,354 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (200 reviews)

Starring: Jack Black, Mike White, Joan Cusack, Adam Pascal

40. Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Courtesy of DreamWorks

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $204.1 million

IMDb score: 7.3/10 (353,849 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (1,696,177 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (232 reviews)

Starring: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman, Timothy Spall

39. Paint Your Wagon (1969)

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $204.4 million

IMDb score: 6.6/10 (13,038 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 68% (8,360 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 27% (15 reviews)

Starring: Lee Marvin, Clint Eastwood, Jean Seberg, Harve Presnell

38. Till the Clouds Roll by (1946)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $210.5 million

IMDb score: 6.3/10 (2,513 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 47% (500 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (6 reviews)

Starring: Robert Walker, Van Heflin, Lucille Bremer, June Allyson

37. Show Boat (1951)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $211.9 million

IMDb score: 6.9/10 (4,771 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 70% (5,462 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 82% (11 reviews)

Starring: Kathryn Grayson, Ava Gardner, Howard Keel, Joe E. Brown

35. Dreamgirls (2006)

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $217.8 million

IMDb score: 6.5/10 (71,706 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 71% (388,165 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 78% (208 reviews)

Starring: Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover

34. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $224.3 million

IMDb score: 7.2/10 (34,812 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (40,688 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (45 reviews)

Starring: Jane Russell, Marilyn Monroe, Charles Coburn, Elliott Reid

33. The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $226.8 million

IMDb score: 7.2/10 (127,238 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (412,283 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 33% (170 reviews)

Starring: Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson, Miranda Richardson

32. Camelot (1967)

Courtesy of Warner Bros./Seven Arts

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $233.5 million

IMDb score: 6.7/10 (6,366 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 69% (8,363 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 41% (17 reviews)

Starring: Richard Harris, Vanessa Redgrave, Franco Nero, David Hemmings

31. Cabaret (1972)

Courtesy of Allied Artists Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $236.0 million

IMDb score: 7.8/10 (51,993 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (36,131 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (43 reviews)

Starring: Liza Minnelli, Michael York, Helmut Griem, Joel Grey

30. Into the Woods (2014)

Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $238.5 million

IMDb score: 5.9/10 (136,556 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 49% (96,228 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 71% (225 reviews)

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Meryl Streep, Chris Pine, Emily Blunt

28. Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967)

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $257.8 million

IMDb score: 6.9/10 (6,254 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (9,184 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83% (12 reviews)

Starring: Julie Andrews, James Fox, Mary Tyler Moore, Carol Channing

27. Hairspray (2007)

Courtesy of New Line Cinema

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $270.0 million

IMDb score: 6.7/10 (123,893 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (763,557 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (221 reviews)

Starring: John Travolta, Queen Latifah, Nikki Blonsky, Michelle Pfeiffer

26. Some Like It Hot (1959)

Courtesy of United Artists

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $280.3 million

IMDb score: 8.2/10 (254,537 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (82,393 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (65 reviews)

Starring: Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, George Raft

25. Moulin Rouge! (2001)

Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $290.5 million

IMDb score: 7.6/10 (273,711 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (505,354 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 76% (201 reviews)

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Leguizamo, Jim Broadbent

24. The King and I (1956)

Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $305.8 million

IMDb score: 7.4/10 (26,679 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (61,012 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (26 reviews)

Starring: Yul Brynner, Deborah Kerr, Rita Moreno, Martin Benson

23. Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $350.8 million

IMDb score: 6.7/10 (81,884 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 65% (7,446 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 80% (377 reviews)

Starring: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer

22. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $395.0 million

IMDb score: 6.6/10 (86,849 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 65% (5,353 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (278 reviews)

Starring: Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Cher

21. Funny Girl (1968)

Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $399.3 million

IMDb score: 7.4/10 (21,324 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (19,909 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (45 reviews)

Starring: Barbra Streisand, Omar Sharif, Kay Medford, Anne Francis

20. A Star Is Born (2018)

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $434.2 million

IMDb score: 7.6/10 (355,833 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (20,903 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (527 reviews)

Starring: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, Greg Grunberg

19. The Greatest Showman (2017)

Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $445.1 million

IMDb score: 7.5/10 (285,577 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (26,478 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 57% (264 reviews)

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya

18. Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Courtesy of United Artists

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $446.9 million

IMDb score: 8.0/10 (41,372 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (52,586 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83% (41 reviews)

Starring: Topol, Norma Crane, Leonard Frey, Molly Picon

17. Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $448.2 million

IMDb score: 7.6/10 (22,263 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (37,079 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (33 reviews)

Starring: Judy Garland, Margaret O’Brien, Mary Astor, Lucille Bremer

16. Enchanted (2007)

Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $453.2 million

IMDb score: 7.0/10 (187,654 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 80% (407,639 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (192 reviews)

Starring: Amy Adams, Susan Sarandon, James Marsden, Patrick Dempsey

15. La La Land (2016)

Courtesy of Lionsgate Films

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $472.3 million

IMDb score: 8.0/10 (537,558 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (71,726 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (464 reviews)

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Rosemarie DeWitt, J.K. Simmons

14. West Side Story (1961)

Courtesy of United Artists

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $476.3 million

IMDb score: 7.5/10 (101,722 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (169,051 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (79 reviews)

Starring: Natalie Wood, George Chakiris, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn

13. Chicago (2002)

Courtesy of Miramax

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $484.5 million

IMDb score: 7.2/10 (232,547 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (439,615 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (258 reviews)

Starring: Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere, Taye Diggs

12. South Pacific (1958)

Courtesy of Magna Theatre Corporation

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $496.0 million

IMDb score: 6.8/10 (8,466 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 69% (12,465 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 82% (11 reviews)

Starring: Rossano Brazzi, Mitzi Gaynor, John Kerr, Ray Walston

11. Les Misérables (2012)

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $504.5 million

IMDb score: 7.6/10 (317,829 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (265,362 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 70% (257 reviews)

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried

10. My Fair Lady (1964)

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $541.1 million

IMDb score: 7.8/10 (90,701 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (187,112 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (61 reviews)

Starring: Audrey Hepburn, Rex Harrison, Stanley Holloway, Wilfrid Hyde-White

9. White Christmas (1954)

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $560.8 million

IMDb score: 7.6/10 (36,513 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (50,190 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 77% (43 reviews)

Starring: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen

8. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $680.0 million

IMDb score: 6.6/10 (447,234 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 51% (32,495,606 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83% (230 reviews)

Starring: Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore, David Kelly, Helena Bonham Carter

7. Mary Poppins (1964)

Courtesy of Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $768.1 million

IMDb score: 7.8/10 (163,578 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (682,586 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (54 reviews)

Starring: Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, David Tomlinson, Glynis Johns

6. Mamma Mia! (2008)

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $770.1 million

IMDb score: 6.4/10 (227,487 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 66% (438,451 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 55% (185 reviews)

Starring: Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgård

5. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $898.3 million

IMDb score: 7.9/10 (543,240 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (23,599 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 60% (411 reviews)

Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy

4. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $1.3 billion

IMDb score: 7.1/10 (288,279 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 80% (86,649 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 71% (381 reviews)

Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad

3. Grease (1978)

Paramount Pictures / Moviepix via Getty Images

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $1.5 billion

IMDb score: 7.2/10 (253,446 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (1,161,472 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 75% (73 reviews)

Starring: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway

2. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $1.5 billion

IMDb score: 8.0/10 (379,622 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (876,535 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (145 reviews)

Starring: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr

1. The Sound of Music (1965)

Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Worldwide box office, adjusted for inflation: $2.1 billion

IMDb score: 8.0/10 (215,991 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (606,531 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83% (71 reviews)

Starring: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Eleanor Parker, Richard Haydn

