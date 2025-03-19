This Country Has the Highest Infant Mortality Rate in the Developed World JGI/Tom Grill / Tetra images via Getty Images

Healthcare outcomes tend to improve with wealth and healthcare spending.

In one advanced economy, however, the infant mortality rate is closer to figures found in the developing world.

With an infant mortality rate of 1.3 deaths per 1,000 live births, San Marino has the lowest infant mortality rate of any country.

One of the hallmarks of a developed nation is advanced public health. As incomes rise, access to quality healthcare typically increases, leading to better health outcomes for all. But in some advanced countries, widespread inequality and inconsistent healthcare access can inhibit overall progress and lead to poor healthcare outcomes more common in emerging and developing economies.

Worldwide, the average infant mortality rate is 27.9 deaths per 1,000 live births. In the small European country of San Marino, there are just 1.3 infant deaths per 1,000 live births, the lowest infant mortality rate of any nation. Other countries with low infant mortality rates – like Norway, Finland, and Sweden – have strong social safety nets that help give mothers and newborns access to quality healthcare. In countries like Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, low infant mortality rates are accompanied by world-leading life expectancies and other positive health outcomes.

In the country with the highest infant mortality rate in the developed world, however, there are 5.4 infant deaths per 1,000 live births. Life expectancy at birth is just 77.4 years, despite a GNI per capita four times the global average. The country also has the highest healthcare spending of any nation worldwide, despite relatively poor health outcomes. A closer look at the countries with the highest infant mortality rate in the developed world uncovers which countries have disproportionately bad health outcomes, and reveals a wealthy superpower with a fundamentally broken healthcare system.

To determine the country with the highest infant mortality rate in the developed world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on infant mortality from the World Bank. Countries classified as advanced economies by the International Monetary Fund were ranked based on the number of infants dying before reaching the age of one per 1,000 live births. Supplemental data on the percentage of births attended by skilled health staff, physicians per capita, life expectancy at birth, gross national income per capita, and population are also from the World Bank. All data are for the most recent period available.

37. San Marino

Infant mortality rate: 1.3 deaths per 1,000 live births

1.3 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A

N/A Physician count: 6.0 per 1,000 people

6.0 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: N/A

N/A GNI per capita: $69,360

$69,360 Population: 33,860

36. Estonia

KavalenkavaVolha / iStock via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 1.5 deaths per 1,000 live births

1.5 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.6% of total

99.6% of total Physician count: 3.9 per 1,000 people

3.9 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 77.9 years

77.9 years GNI per capita: $45,270

$45,270 Population: 1.4 million

35. Japan

tawatchaiprakobkit / iStock via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 1.7 deaths per 1,000 live births

1.7 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.8% of total

99.8% of total Physician count: 2.6 per 1,000 people

2.6 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 84.0 years

84.0 years GNI per capita: $52,840

$52,840 Population: 124.5 million

34. Norway

cookelma / iStock via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 1.8 deaths per 1,000 live births

1.8 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.2% of total

99.2% of total Physician count: 5.2 per 1,000 people

5.2 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 82.6 years

82.6 years GNI per capita: $105,340

$105,340 Population: 5.5 million

33. Singapore

guvendemir / iStock via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 1.8 deaths per 1,000 live births

1.8 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.6% of total

99.6% of total Physician count: 2.4 per 1,000 people

2.4 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 82.9 years

82.9 years GNI per capita: $118,760

$118,760 Population: 5.9 million

32. Finland

anouchka / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 1.9 deaths per 1,000 live births

1.9 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.5% of total

99.5% of total Physician count: 4.3 per 1,000 people

4.3 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 81.2 years

81.2 years GNI per capita: $61,910

$61,910 Population: 5.6 million

31. Slovenia

RossHelen / Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 1.9 deaths per 1,000 live births

1.9 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A

N/A Physician count: 3.3 per 1,000 people

3.3 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years

81.3 years GNI per capita: $53,080

$53,080 Population: 2.1 million

30. Iceland

aiaikawa / iStock via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 2.0 deaths per 1,000 live births

2.0 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 97.4% of total

97.4% of total Physician count: 3.9 per 1,000 people

3.9 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 82.2 years

82.2 years GNI per capita: $77,490

$77,490 Population: 393,349

29. Sweden

nantonov / iStock via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 2.0 deaths per 1,000 live births

2.0 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A

N/A Physician count: 7.1 per 1,000 people

7.1 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 83.1 years

83.1 years GNI per capita: $69,500

$69,500 Population: 10.5 million

28. Czechia

Czechia, Jicin, Wallenstein's alley by / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Infant mortality rate: 2.1 deaths per 1,000 live births

2.1 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.8% of total

99.8% of total Physician count: 5.5 per 1,000 people

5.5 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 79.0 years

79.0 years GNI per capita: $49,160

$49,160 Population: 10.9 million

27. Italy

Eileen_10 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 2.2 deaths per 1,000 live births

2.2 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.8% of total

99.8% of total Physician count: 4.1 per 1,000 people

4.1 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 82.9 years

82.9 years GNI per capita: $56,400

$56,400 Population: 59.0 million

26. Luxembourg

Xantana / iStock via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 2.2 deaths per 1,000 live births

2.2 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A

N/A Physician count: 3.0 per 1,000 people

3.0 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 83.0 years

83.0 years GNI per capita: $90,540

$90,540 Population: 666,430

25. South Korea

Mlenny / E+ via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 2.4 deaths per 1,000 live births

2.4 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 100.0% of total

100.0% of total Physician count: 2.5 per 1,000 people

2.5 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 82.7 years

82.7 years GNI per capita: $52,680

$52,680 Population: 51.7 million

24. Spain

Gatsi / iStock via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 2.5 deaths per 1,000 live births

2.5 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.9% of total

99.9% of total Physician count: 4.6 per 1,000 people

4.6 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 83.1 years

83.1 years GNI per capita: $52,660

$52,660 Population: 48.3 million

23. Austria

Patryk_Kosmider / iStock via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 2.6 deaths per 1,000 live births

2.6 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 98.1% of total

98.1% of total Physician count: 5.5 per 1,000 people

5.5 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 81.1 years

81.1 years GNI per capita: $70,080

$70,080 Population: 9.1 million

22. Portugal

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 2.6 deaths per 1,000 live births

2.6 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 98.6% of total

98.6% of total Physician count: 5.6 per 1,000 people

5.6 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 81.6 years

81.6 years GNI per capita: $46,010

$46,010 Population: 10.6 million

21. Andorra

Infant mortality rate: 2.6 deaths per 1,000 live births

2.6 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 100.0% of total

100.0% of total Physician count: 3.6 per 1,000 people

3.6 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: N/A

N/A GNI per capita: $75,250

$75,250 Population: 80,856

20. Cyprus

nejdetduzen / Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 2.7 deaths per 1,000 live births

2.7 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.3% of total

99.3% of total Physician count: 5.4 per 1,000 people

5.4 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 81.9 years

81.9 years GNI per capita: $51,610

$51,610 Population: 1.3 million

19. Israel

alexsl / Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 2.7 deaths per 1,000 live births

2.7 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A

N/A Physician count: 3.7 per 1,000 people

3.7 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 82.7 years

82.7 years GNI per capita: $53,400

$53,400 Population: 9.8 million

18. Ireland

miroslav_1 / iStock via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 2.7 deaths per 1,000 live births

2.7 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.7% of total

99.7% of total Physician count: 4.1 per 1,000 people

4.1 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 83.1 years

83.1 years GNI per capita: $94,860

$94,860 Population: 5.3 million

17. Latvia

KavalenkavaVolha / Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 2.8 deaths per 1,000 live births

2.8 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.9% of total

99.9% of total Physician count: 3.3 per 1,000 people

3.3 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 74.6 years

74.6 years GNI per capita: $42,830

$42,830 Population: 1.9 million

16. Lithuania

Roman Babakin / Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 2.9 deaths per 1,000 live births

2.9 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 100.0% of total

100.0% of total Physician count: 5.0 per 1,000 people

5.0 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 75.8 years

75.8 years GNI per capita: $48,850

$48,850 Population: 2.9 million

15. Germany

ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 3.0 deaths per 1,000 live births

3.0 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 96.2% of total

96.2% of total Physician count: 4.5 per 1,000 people

4.5 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 80.7 years

80.7 years GNI per capita: $70,710

$70,710 Population: 83.3 million

14. Denmark

Infant mortality rate: 3.1 deaths per 1,000 live births

3.1 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 95.3% of total

95.3% of total Physician count: 4.3 per 1,000 people

4.3 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years

81.3 years GNI per capita: $75,640

$75,640 Population: 5.9 million

13. Belgium

agustavop / E+ via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 3.1 deaths per 1,000 live births

3.1 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A

N/A Physician count: 6.3 per 1,000 people

6.3 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 81.7 years

81.7 years GNI per capita: $69,270

$69,270 Population: 11.8 million

12. Australia

zetter / iStock via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 3.2 deaths per 1,000 live births

3.2 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 96.0% of total

96.0% of total Physician count: 4.1 per 1,000 people

4.1 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 83.2 years

83.2 years GNI per capita: $67,310

$67,310 Population: 26.7 million

11. Greece

Infant mortality rate: 3.3 deaths per 1,000 live births

3.3 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.9% of total

99.9% of total Physician count: 6.3 per 1,000 people

6.3 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 80.6 years

80.6 years GNI per capita: $40,260

$40,260 Population: 10.4 million

10. France

bunhill / E+ via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 3.3 deaths per 1,000 live births

3.3 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 98.2% of total

98.2% of total Physician count: 3.3 per 1,000 people

3.3 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 82.2 years

82.2 years GNI per capita: $58,920

$58,920 Population: 68.3 million

9. Netherlands

Olena_Znak / Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 3.4 deaths per 1,000 live births

3.4 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A

N/A Physician count: 3.8 per 1,000 people

3.8 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 81.7 years

81.7 years GNI per capita: $77,450

$77,450 Population: 17.9 million

8. Switzerland

extravagantni / iStock via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 3.5 deaths per 1,000 live births

3.5 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A

N/A Physician count: 4.4 per 1,000 people

4.4 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 83.5 years

83.5 years GNI per capita: $86,820

$86,820 Population: 8.9 million

7. United Kingdom

ZoltanGabor / iStock via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 3.6 deaths per 1,000 live births

3.6 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A

N/A Physician count: 3.2 per 1,000 people

3.2 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 82.1 years

82.1 years GNI per capita: $56,820

$56,820 Population: 68.4 million

6. Croatia

rusm / Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 3.9 deaths per 1,000 live births

3.9 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.9% of total

99.9% of total Physician count: 3.5 per 1,000 people

3.5 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 77.6 years

77.6 years GNI per capita: $45,330

$45,330 Population: 3.9 million

5. New Zealand

Robert CHG / iStock via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 3.9 deaths per 1,000 live births

3.9 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 96.5% of total

96.5% of total Physician count: 3.5 per 1,000 people

3.5 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 82.8 years

82.8 years GNI per capita: $51,780

$51,780 Population: 5.2 million

4. Canada

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 4.3 deaths per 1,000 live births

4.3 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 98.0% of total

98.0% of total Physician count: 2.5 per 1,000 people

2.5 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years

81.3 years GNI per capita: $62,540

$62,540 Population: 40.1 million

3. Slovakia

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 4.9 deaths per 1,000 live births

4.9 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 98.0% of total

98.0% of total Physician count: 4.6 per 1,000 people

4.6 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 77.1 years

77.1 years GNI per capita: $42,350

$42,350 Population: 5.4 million

2. Malta

Infant mortality rate: 4.9 deaths per 1,000 live births

4.9 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.8% of total

99.8% of total Physician count: 5.5 per 1,000 people

5.5 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 82.7 years

82.7 years GNI per capita: $54,820

$54,820 Population: 552,747

1. United States

Allkindza / E+ via Getty Images

Infant mortality rate: 5.4 deaths per 1,000 live births

5.4 deaths per 1,000 live births Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.1% of total

99.1% of total Physician count: 3.6 per 1,000 people

3.6 per 1,000 people Life expectancy at birth: 77.4 years

77.4 years GNI per capita: $82,340

$82,340 Population: 334.9 million