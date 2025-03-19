Special Report

This Country Has the Highest Infant Mortality Rate in the Developed World

New Jersey hospital emergency | Mixed race nurse walking in hospital
JGI/Tom Grill / Tetra images via Getty Images
Evan Comen
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • Healthcare outcomes tend to improve with wealth and healthcare spending.
  • In one advanced economy, however, the infant mortality rate is closer to figures found in the developing world.
  • With an infant mortality rate of 1.3 deaths per 1,000 live births, San Marino has the lowest infant mortality rate of any country.
One of the hallmarks of a developed nation is advanced public health. As incomes rise, access to quality healthcare typically increases, leading to better health outcomes for all. But in some advanced countries, widespread inequality and inconsistent healthcare access can inhibit overall progress and lead to poor healthcare outcomes more common in emerging and developing economies.

Worldwide, the average infant mortality rate is 27.9 deaths per 1,000 live births. In the small European country of San Marino, there are just 1.3 infant deaths per 1,000 live births, the lowest infant mortality rate of any nation. Other countries with low infant mortality rates – like Norway, Finland, and Sweden – have strong social safety nets that help give mothers and newborns access to quality healthcare. In countries like Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, low infant mortality rates are accompanied by world-leading life expectancies and other positive health outcomes.

In the country with the highest infant mortality rate in the developed world, however, there are 5.4 infant deaths per 1,000 live births. Life expectancy at birth is just 77.4 years, despite a GNI per capita four times the global average. The country also has the highest healthcare spending of any nation worldwide, despite relatively poor health outcomes. A closer look at the countries with the highest infant mortality rate in the developed world uncovers which countries have disproportionately bad health outcomes, and reveals a wealthy superpower with a fundamentally broken healthcare system.

To determine the country with the highest infant mortality rate in the developed world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on infant mortality from the World Bank. Countries classified as advanced economies by the International Monetary Fund were ranked based on the number of infants dying before reaching the age of one per 1,000 live births. Supplemental data on the percentage of births attended by skilled health staff, physicians per capita, life expectancy at birth, gross national income per capita, and population are also from the World Bank. All data are for the most recent period available.

37. San Marino

Cathedral San Marino - Exterior by Newbio623
Cathedral San Marino - Exterior (BY-SA 4.0) by Newbio623
  • Infant mortality rate: 1.3 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
  • Physician count: 6.0 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: N/A
  • GNI per capita: $69,360
  • Population: 33,860

36. Estonia

KavalenkavaVolha / iStock via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 1.5 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.6% of total
  • Physician count: 3.9 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 77.9 years
  • GNI per capita: $45,270
  • Population: 1.4 million

35. Japan

tawatchaiprakobkit / iStock via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 1.7 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.8% of total
  • Physician count: 2.6 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 84.0 years
  • GNI per capita: $52,840
  • Population: 124.5 million

34. Norway

cookelma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 1.8 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.2% of total
  • Physician count: 5.2 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 82.6 years
  • GNI per capita: $105,340
  • Population: 5.5 million

33. Singapore

guvendemir / iStock via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 1.8 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.6% of total
  • Physician count: 2.4 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 82.9 years
  • GNI per capita: $118,760
  • Population: 5.9 million

32. Finland

anouchka / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 1.9 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.5% of total
  • Physician count: 4.3 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 81.2 years
  • GNI per capita: $61,910
  • Population: 5.6 million

31. Slovenia

RossHelen / Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 1.9 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
  • Physician count: 3.3 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years
  • GNI per capita: $53,080
  • Population: 2.1 million

30. Iceland

aiaikawa / iStock via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 2.0 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 97.4% of total
  • Physician count: 3.9 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 82.2 years
  • GNI per capita: $77,490
  • Population: 393,349

29. Sweden

nantonov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 2.0 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
  • Physician count: 7.1 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 83.1 years
  • GNI per capita: $69,500
  • Population: 10.5 million

28. Czechia

Czechia, Jicin, Wallenstein's alley by / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
  • Infant mortality rate: 2.1 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.8% of total
  • Physician count: 5.5 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 79.0 years
  • GNI per capita: $49,160
  • Population: 10.9 million

27. Italy

Eileen_10 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 2.2 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.8% of total
  • Physician count: 4.1 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 82.9 years
  • GNI per capita: $56,400
  • Population: 59.0 million

26. Luxembourg

Xantana / iStock via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 2.2 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
  • Physician count: 3.0 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 83.0 years
  • GNI per capita: $90,540
  • Population: 666,430

25. South Korea

Mlenny / E+ via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 2.4 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 100.0% of total
  • Physician count: 2.5 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 82.7 years
  • GNI per capita: $52,680
  • Population: 51.7 million

24. Spain

Gatsi / iStock via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 2.5 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.9% of total
  • Physician count: 4.6 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 83.1 years
  • GNI per capita: $52,660
  • Population: 48.3 million

23. Austria

Patryk_Kosmider / iStock via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 2.6 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 98.1% of total
  • Physician count: 5.5 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 81.1 years
  • GNI per capita: $70,080
  • Population: 9.1 million

22. Portugal

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 2.6 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 98.6% of total
  • Physician count: 5.6 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 81.6 years
  • GNI per capita: $46,010
  • Population: 10.6 million

21. Andorra

Renfe 319.240 + 319.212 Andorra (Teruel). by Luis Zamora (eldelinux)
Renfe 319.240 + 319.212 Andorra (Teruel). (BY 2.0) by Luis Zamora (eldelinux)
  • Infant mortality rate: 2.6 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 100.0% of total
  • Physician count: 3.6 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: N/A
  • GNI per capita: $75,250
  • Population: 80,856

20. Cyprus

nejdetduzen / Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 2.7 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.3% of total
  • Physician count: 5.4 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 81.9 years
  • GNI per capita: $51,610
  • Population: 1.3 million

19. Israel

alexsl / Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 2.7 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
  • Physician count: 3.7 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 82.7 years
  • GNI per capita: $53,400
  • Population: 9.8 million

18. Ireland

miroslav_1 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 2.7 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.7% of total
  • Physician count: 4.1 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 83.1 years
  • GNI per capita: $94,860
  • Population: 5.3 million

17. Latvia

KavalenkavaVolha / Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 2.8 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.9% of total
  • Physician count: 3.3 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 74.6 years
  • GNI per capita: $42,830
  • Population: 1.9 million

16. Lithuania

Roman Babakin / Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 2.9 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 100.0% of total
  • Physician count: 5.0 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 75.8 years
  • GNI per capita: $48,850
  • Population: 2.9 million

15. Germany

ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 3.0 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 96.2% of total
  • Physician count: 4.5 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 80.7 years
  • GNI per capita: $70,710
  • Population: 83.3 million

14. Denmark

Waste energy plant, Amager bakke, Copenhill in Copenhagen, Denmark, makes environmentally friendly energy and electricity from garbage by Dabuch
Waste energy plant, Amager bakke, Copenhill in Copenhagen, Denmark, makes environmentally friendly energy and electricity from garbage (Shutterstock.com) by Dabuch
  • Infant mortality rate: 3.1 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 95.3% of total
  • Physician count: 4.3 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years
  • GNI per capita: $75,640
  • Population: 5.9 million

13. Belgium

agustavop / E+ via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 3.1 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
  • Physician count: 6.3 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 81.7 years
  • GNI per capita: $69,270
  • Population: 11.8 million

12. Australia

zetter / iStock via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 3.2 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 96.0% of total
  • Physician count: 4.1 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 83.2 years
  • GNI per capita: $67,310
  • Population: 26.7 million

11. Greece

Lady sitting in front of Parthenon on Acropolis, Athens, Greece by Kristoffer Trolle
Lady sitting in front of Parthenon on Acropolis, Athens, Greece (BY 2.0) by Kristoffer Trolle
  • Infant mortality rate: 3.3 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.9% of total
  • Physician count: 6.3 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 80.6 years
  • GNI per capita: $40,260
  • Population: 10.4 million

10. France

bunhill / E+ via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 3.3 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 98.2% of total
  • Physician count: 3.3 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 82.2 years
  • GNI per capita: $58,920
  • Population: 68.3 million

9. Netherlands

Olena_Znak / Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 3.4 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
  • Physician count: 3.8 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 81.7 years
  • GNI per capita: $77,450
  • Population: 17.9 million

8. Switzerland

extravagantni / iStock via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 3.5 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
  • Physician count: 4.4 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 83.5 years
  • GNI per capita: $86,820
  • Population: 8.9 million

7. United Kingdom

ZoltanGabor / iStock via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 3.6 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
  • Physician count: 3.2 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 82.1 years
  • GNI per capita: $56,820
  • Population: 68.4 million

6. Croatia

rusm / Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 3.9 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.9% of total
  • Physician count: 3.5 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 77.6 years
  • GNI per capita: $45,330
  • Population: 3.9 million

5. New Zealand

Robert CHG / iStock via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 3.9 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 96.5% of total
  • Physician count: 3.5 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 82.8 years
  • GNI per capita: $51,780
  • Population: 5.2 million

4. Canada

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 4.3 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 98.0% of total
  • Physician count: 2.5 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years
  • GNI per capita: $62,540
  • Population: 40.1 million

3. Slovakia

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 4.9 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 98.0% of total
  • Physician count: 4.6 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 77.1 years
  • GNI per capita: $42,350
  • Population: 5.4 million

2. Malta

MGARR HABOUR - GOZO (3586231894) by KNOW MALTA by Peter Grima from MALTA
MGARR HABOUR - GOZO (3586231894) (BY-SA 2.0) by KNOW MALTA by Peter Grima from MALTA
  • Infant mortality rate: 4.9 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.8% of total
  • Physician count: 5.5 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 82.7 years
  • GNI per capita: $54,820
  • Population: 552,747

1. United States

Allkindza / E+ via Getty Images
  • Infant mortality rate: 5.4 deaths per 1,000 live births
  • Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.1% of total
  • Physician count: 3.6 per 1,000 people
  • Life expectancy at birth: 77.4 years
  • GNI per capita: $82,340
  • Population: 334.9 million

 
