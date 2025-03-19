This Country Has the Highest Infant Mortality Rate in the Developed World

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Healthcare outcomes tend to improve with wealth and healthcare spending.
- In one advanced economy, however, the infant mortality rate is closer to figures found in the developing world.
- With an infant mortality rate of 1.3 deaths per 1,000 live births, San Marino has the lowest infant mortality rate of any country.
One of the hallmarks of a developed nation is advanced public health. As incomes rise, access to quality healthcare typically increases, leading to better health outcomes for all. But in some advanced countries, widespread inequality and inconsistent healthcare access can inhibit overall progress and lead to poor healthcare outcomes more common in emerging and developing economies.
Worldwide, the average infant mortality rate is 27.9 deaths per 1,000 live births. In the small European country of San Marino, there are just 1.3 infant deaths per 1,000 live births, the lowest infant mortality rate of any nation. Other countries with low infant mortality rates – like Norway, Finland, and Sweden – have strong social safety nets that help give mothers and newborns access to quality healthcare. In countries like Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, low infant mortality rates are accompanied by world-leading life expectancies and other positive health outcomes.
In the country with the highest infant mortality rate in the developed world, however, there are 5.4 infant deaths per 1,000 live births. Life expectancy at birth is just 77.4 years, despite a GNI per capita four times the global average. The country also has the highest healthcare spending of any nation worldwide, despite relatively poor health outcomes. A closer look at the countries with the highest infant mortality rate in the developed world uncovers which countries have disproportionately bad health outcomes, and reveals a wealthy superpower with a fundamentally broken healthcare system.
To determine the country with the highest infant mortality rate in the developed world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on infant mortality from the World Bank. Countries classified as advanced economies by the International Monetary Fund were ranked based on the number of infants dying before reaching the age of one per 1,000 live births. Supplemental data on the percentage of births attended by skilled health staff, physicians per capita, life expectancy at birth, gross national income per capita, and population are also from the World Bank. All data are for the most recent period available.
37. San Marino
- Infant mortality rate: 1.3 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
- Physician count: 6.0 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: N/A
- GNI per capita: $69,360
- Population: 33,860
36. Estonia
- Infant mortality rate: 1.5 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.6% of total
- Physician count: 3.9 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 77.9 years
- GNI per capita: $45,270
- Population: 1.4 million
35. Japan
- Infant mortality rate: 1.7 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.8% of total
- Physician count: 2.6 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 84.0 years
- GNI per capita: $52,840
- Population: 124.5 million
34. Norway
- Infant mortality rate: 1.8 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.2% of total
- Physician count: 5.2 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 82.6 years
- GNI per capita: $105,340
- Population: 5.5 million
33. Singapore
- Infant mortality rate: 1.8 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.6% of total
- Physician count: 2.4 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 82.9 years
- GNI per capita: $118,760
- Population: 5.9 million
32. Finland
- Infant mortality rate: 1.9 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.5% of total
- Physician count: 4.3 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 81.2 years
- GNI per capita: $61,910
- Population: 5.6 million
31. Slovenia
- Infant mortality rate: 1.9 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
- Physician count: 3.3 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years
- GNI per capita: $53,080
- Population: 2.1 million
30. Iceland
- Infant mortality rate: 2.0 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 97.4% of total
- Physician count: 3.9 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 82.2 years
- GNI per capita: $77,490
- Population: 393,349
29. Sweden
- Infant mortality rate: 2.0 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
- Physician count: 7.1 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 83.1 years
- GNI per capita: $69,500
- Population: 10.5 million
28. Czechia
- Infant mortality rate: 2.1 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.8% of total
- Physician count: 5.5 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 79.0 years
- GNI per capita: $49,160
- Population: 10.9 million
27. Italy
- Infant mortality rate: 2.2 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.8% of total
- Physician count: 4.1 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 82.9 years
- GNI per capita: $56,400
- Population: 59.0 million
26. Luxembourg
- Infant mortality rate: 2.2 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
- Physician count: 3.0 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 83.0 years
- GNI per capita: $90,540
- Population: 666,430
25. South Korea
- Infant mortality rate: 2.4 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 100.0% of total
- Physician count: 2.5 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 82.7 years
- GNI per capita: $52,680
- Population: 51.7 million
24. Spain
- Infant mortality rate: 2.5 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.9% of total
- Physician count: 4.6 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 83.1 years
- GNI per capita: $52,660
- Population: 48.3 million
23. Austria
- Infant mortality rate: 2.6 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 98.1% of total
- Physician count: 5.5 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 81.1 years
- GNI per capita: $70,080
- Population: 9.1 million
22. Portugal
- Infant mortality rate: 2.6 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 98.6% of total
- Physician count: 5.6 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 81.6 years
- GNI per capita: $46,010
- Population: 10.6 million
21. Andorra
- Infant mortality rate: 2.6 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 100.0% of total
- Physician count: 3.6 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: N/A
- GNI per capita: $75,250
- Population: 80,856
20. Cyprus
- Infant mortality rate: 2.7 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.3% of total
- Physician count: 5.4 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 81.9 years
- GNI per capita: $51,610
- Population: 1.3 million
19. Israel
- Infant mortality rate: 2.7 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
- Physician count: 3.7 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 82.7 years
- GNI per capita: $53,400
- Population: 9.8 million
18. Ireland
- Infant mortality rate: 2.7 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.7% of total
- Physician count: 4.1 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 83.1 years
- GNI per capita: $94,860
- Population: 5.3 million
17. Latvia
- Infant mortality rate: 2.8 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.9% of total
- Physician count: 3.3 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 74.6 years
- GNI per capita: $42,830
- Population: 1.9 million
16. Lithuania
- Infant mortality rate: 2.9 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 100.0% of total
- Physician count: 5.0 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 75.8 years
- GNI per capita: $48,850
- Population: 2.9 million
15. Germany
- Infant mortality rate: 3.0 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 96.2% of total
- Physician count: 4.5 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 80.7 years
- GNI per capita: $70,710
- Population: 83.3 million
14. Denmark
- Infant mortality rate: 3.1 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 95.3% of total
- Physician count: 4.3 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years
- GNI per capita: $75,640
- Population: 5.9 million
13. Belgium
- Infant mortality rate: 3.1 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
- Physician count: 6.3 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 81.7 years
- GNI per capita: $69,270
- Population: 11.8 million
12. Australia
- Infant mortality rate: 3.2 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 96.0% of total
- Physician count: 4.1 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 83.2 years
- GNI per capita: $67,310
- Population: 26.7 million
11. Greece
- Infant mortality rate: 3.3 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.9% of total
- Physician count: 6.3 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 80.6 years
- GNI per capita: $40,260
- Population: 10.4 million
10. France
- Infant mortality rate: 3.3 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 98.2% of total
- Physician count: 3.3 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 82.2 years
- GNI per capita: $58,920
- Population: 68.3 million
9. Netherlands
- Infant mortality rate: 3.4 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
- Physician count: 3.8 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 81.7 years
- GNI per capita: $77,450
- Population: 17.9 million
8. Switzerland
- Infant mortality rate: 3.5 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
- Physician count: 4.4 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 83.5 years
- GNI per capita: $86,820
- Population: 8.9 million
7. United Kingdom
- Infant mortality rate: 3.6 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: N/A
- Physician count: 3.2 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 82.1 years
- GNI per capita: $56,820
- Population: 68.4 million
6. Croatia
- Infant mortality rate: 3.9 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.9% of total
- Physician count: 3.5 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 77.6 years
- GNI per capita: $45,330
- Population: 3.9 million
5. New Zealand
- Infant mortality rate: 3.9 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 96.5% of total
- Physician count: 3.5 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 82.8 years
- GNI per capita: $51,780
- Population: 5.2 million
4. Canada
- Infant mortality rate: 4.3 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 98.0% of total
- Physician count: 2.5 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years
- GNI per capita: $62,540
- Population: 40.1 million
3. Slovakia
- Infant mortality rate: 4.9 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 98.0% of total
- Physician count: 4.6 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 77.1 years
- GNI per capita: $42,350
- Population: 5.4 million
2. Malta
- Infant mortality rate: 4.9 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.8% of total
- Physician count: 5.5 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 82.7 years
- GNI per capita: $54,820
- Population: 552,747
1. United States
- Infant mortality rate: 5.4 deaths per 1,000 live births
- Births attended by skilled health staff: 99.1% of total
- Physician count: 3.6 per 1,000 people
- Life expectancy at birth: 77.4 years
- GNI per capita: $82,340
- Population: 334.9 million
