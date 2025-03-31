The Economy Is Changing Rapidly. These Are The States With The Most Layoffs Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images

There were 20,188 layoffs and discharges in the U.S. in 2024 — an 18.5% increase from 2021.

Layoff activity is highest in the West and Midwest, where large recreation and construction sectors contribute to high turnover rates.

While in some states high layoff rates are accompanied by above-average hiring, in other states high layoff rates contribute to high unemployment.

One of the most tangible effects of the economic turbulence of the past several years has been an uptick in mass layoff activity. Led by massive layoffs in Big Tech, as well as high turnover in arts and entertainment and construction, there were 20,188 layoffs and discharges in 2024 – an 18.5% increase from 2021.

Layoff activity varies from state to state and clusters geographically. Layoffs are most common in the West and Midwest, where the layoff in discharge rate in some states is nearly three times as high as the state with the least layoffs.

It is important to remember that while layoffs can be indicative of various economic dynamics, they are not necessarily a sign of an unhealthy labor market. In states like Montana, Alaska, and Vermont, above-average layoff activity is accompanied by above-average hiring rates. These states, where large recreation and hospitality sectors contribute to high turnover rates, have high layoff activity and relatively low unemployment.

Meanwhile, in states like New Jersey, Nevada, and Kentucky, high layoff activity is accompanied by high unemployment, a sign of an unhealthy labor market. A closer look at the data reveals the states with the most layoffs.

To determine the states with the most layoffs, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on layoffs and discharges from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. States were ranked based on the number of layoffs and discharges in January 2025 as a percentage of total nonfarm employment. Data used to determine recent major layoffs in each state are from the WARN database.

25. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.1% (33,000 total)

1.1% (33,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 2.0% (02 total)

2.0% (02 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.3% (101,000 total)

3.3% (101,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 3.2% (101,341 total)

3.2% (101,341 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.6 per job opening

0.6 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 1,835 employees laid off by Forest County Potawatomi Community in Milwaukee, Wabeno, and Crandon in July 2020, 1,546 employees laid off by YMCA of the Fox Cities in Appleton, Greenville, Kimberly, and Neenah in April 2020, 1,303 employees laid off by Delaware North in Milwaukee and Green Bay in July 2020, 1,113 employees laid off by Sub-Zero in Madison in April 2020, 1,100 employees laid off by YMCA of Greater Waukesha County in Waukesha, Menomonee Falls, Greenfield, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, and Mukwonago in April 2020

24. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.1% (33,000 total)

1.1% (33,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 2.9% (03 total)

2.9% (03 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.3% (98,000 total)

3.3% (98,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 4.7% (152,772 total)

4.7% (152,772 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 1.1 per job opening

1.1 per job opening Recent major layoffs: N/A

23. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.1% (37,000 total)

1.1% (37,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 3.3% (03 total)

3.3% (03 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 4.2% (143,000 total)

4.2% (143,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 3.7% (128,784 total)

3.7% (128,784 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.8 per job opening

0.8 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 433 employees laid off by Perdue Farms in Monterey in January 2025, 297 employees laid off by International Paper in Memphis in November 2024, 294 employees laid off by Bargain Hunt Stores in Antioch in January 2025, 256 employees laid off by Fresh Start Services in Memphis in October 2024, 250 employees laid off by Morgan Olson in Loudon in December 2024

22. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.1% (49,000 total)

1.1% (49,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 1.9% (02 total)

1.9% (02 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.8% (163,000 total)

3.8% (163,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 3.0% (136,954 total)

3.0% (136,954 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.5 per job opening

0.5 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 3,036 employees laid off by United Airlines at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles in July 2020, 1,810 employees laid off by Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Williamsburg in September 2020, 1,141 employees laid off by Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Falls Church, and Vienna in November 2020, 635 employees laid off by VCU Health in Richmond in October 2020, 612 employees laid off by Tyson Foods in Glen Allen in March 2023

21. Illinois

pics721 / iStock via Getty Images

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.1% (70,000 total)

1.1% (70,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 2.2% (02 total)

2.2% (02 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 2.9% (178,000 total)

2.9% (178,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 4.9% (324,121 total)

4.9% (324,121 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 1.2 per job opening

1.2 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 4,275 employees laid off by United Airlines in Chicago in July 2020, 2,900 employees laid off by Yellow Corporation statewide in August 2023, 1,767 employees laid off by American Airlines in Chicago in July 2020, 1,264 employees laid off by Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago in March 2021, 1,076 employees laid off by US Steel in Granite City in November 2023

20. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.2% (6,000 total)

1.2% (6,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 2.3% (02 total)

2.3% (02 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 4.1% (21,000 total)

4.1% (21,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 4.6% (27,061 total)

4.6% (27,061 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.9 per job opening

0.9 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 1,043 employees laid off by Twin River Casino in Lincoln in July 2020, 1,029 employees laid off by ASM Global in Providence in May 2024, 796 employees laid off by CVS in Woonsocket in November 2024, 632 employees laid off by CVS statewide in October 2024, 464 employees laid off by Honeywell in Smithfield in May 2021

19. Kansas

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.2% (17,000 total)

1.2% (17,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 2.5% (03 total)

2.5% (03 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.5% (51,000 total)

3.5% (51,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 3.8% (59,462 total)

3.8% (59,462 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.8 per job opening

0.8 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 22,000 employees laid off by Yellow Corporation in Washington, DC in July 2023, 2,796 employees laid off by Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita in January 2020, 1,695 employees laid off by General Motors in Kansas City in September 2024, 1,450 employees laid off by Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita in May 2020, 1,381 employees laid off by YMCA in Wichita in March 2020

18. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.2% (19,000 total)

1.2% (19,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 2.2% (02 total)

2.2% (02 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.3% (53,000 total)

3.3% (53,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 3.3% (56,483 total)

3.3% (56,483 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.8 per job opening

0.8 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 1,276 employees laid off by Tyson Foods in Perry in March 2024, 710 employees laid off by TPI Composites in Newton in October 2021, 368 employees laid off by Hy-Vee in Urbandale in March 2020, 350 employees laid off by West Liberty Foods in Mount Pleasant in October 2022, 322 employees laid off by Toyota Financial Services in Cedar Rapids in May 2022

17. Utah

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.2% (22,000 total)

1.2% (22,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 2.4% (02 total)

2.4% (02 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.3% (59,000 total)

3.3% (59,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 3.2% (59,230 total)

3.2% (59,230 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.7 per job opening

0.7 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 766 employees laid off by Blue Raven in Orem in November 2024, 666 employees laid off by Cinemark statewide in April 2020, 504 employees laid off by Maximus Federal Services in Sandy in April 2022, 492 employees laid off by Utility Trailer in Clearfield in April 2020, 430 employees laid off by Hexcel in West Valley in April 2020

16. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.2% (56,000 total)

1.2% (56,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 1.9% (02 total)

1.9% (02 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.7% (165,000 total)

3.7% (165,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 5.3% (268,224 total)

5.3% (268,224 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 1.3 per job opening

1.3 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 2,900 employees laid off by Beaumont Health in Southfield in April 2020, 2,554 employees laid off by MotorCity Casino in Detroit in July 2020, 2,453 employees laid off by FCA US in Detroit in December 2023, 2,289 employees laid off by Bloomin’ Brands statewide in April 2020, 1,696 employees laid off by Delaware North in Detroit in July 2020

15. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.3% (4,000 total)

1.3% (4,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 2.6% (03 total)

2.6% (03 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 4.8% (15,000 total)

4.8% (15,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 2.6% (9,133 total)

2.6% (9,133 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.4 per job opening

0.4 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 254 employees laid off by People’s United Bank in Montpelier in July 2021, 180 employees laid off by Equinox Golf Resort and Spa in Manchester Village in March 2020, 156 employees laid off by Koffee Kup Bakery in Burlington in April 2021, 154 employees laid off by Hilton Lake Champlain in Burlington in March 2020, 148 employees laid off by GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction in December 2022

14. South Dakota

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.3% (6,000 total)

1.3% (6,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 2.1% (02 total)

2.1% (02 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.2% (15,000 total)

3.2% (15,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 1.9% (9,284 total)

1.9% (9,284 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.5 per job opening

0.5 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 400 employees laid off by EROS in Sioux Falls and Garretson in April 2020, 311 employees laid off by Banner Engineering in Aberdeen in March 2024, 300 employees laid off by Molded Fiber Glass in Aberdeen in June 2021, 278 employees laid off by Aramark at South Dakota State University in Brookings in March 2022, 277 employees laid off by Cimpl’s in Yankton in March 2025

13. Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.3% (25,000 total)

1.3% (25,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 2.6% (03 total)

2.6% (03 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.9% (78,000 total)

3.9% (78,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 4.5% (94,025 total)

4.5% (94,025 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.9 per job opening

0.9 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 2,300 employees laid off by Waitr statewide in February 2020, 978 employees laid off by Horseshoe Entertainment in Bossier City in April 2020, 750 employees laid off by Transdev in New Orleans in July 2020, 698 employees laid off by Shell Refinery in Convent in December 2020, 666 employees laid off by Hilton Riverside in New Orleans in July 2020

12. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.3% (27,000 total)

1.3% (27,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 2.1% (02 total)

2.1% (02 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.3% (67,000 total)

3.3% (67,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 5.3% (112,387 total)

5.3% (112,387 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.8 per job opening

0.8 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 218 employees laid off by Wayfair in Florence in October 2024, 210 employees laid off by Brown-Forman in Louisville in January 2025, 200 employees laid off by Guess in Louisville in March 2024, 150 employees laid off by Wolverine Worldwide in Louisville in February 2024, 100 employees laid off by Jack Cooper Transport in Louisville in January 2025

11. Minnesota

BanksPhotos / iStock via Getty Images

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.3% (41,000 total)

1.3% (41,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 2.0% (02 total)

2.0% (02 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.5% (107,000 total)

3.5% (107,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 3.0% (92,898 total)

3.0% (92,898 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.5 per job opening

0.5 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 1,100 employees laid off by 3M in Maplewood in May 2023, 1,069 employees laid off by Grand Casino in Onamia in April 2020, 1,007 employees laid off by HyLife Foods in Windom in April 2023, 707 employees laid off by Starkey Labs in Eden Prairie in May 2020, 680 employees laid off by Amazon Warehouse in Shakopee in January 2023

10. Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.3% (41,000 total)

1.3% (41,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 2.2% (02 total)

2.2% (02 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.5% (115,000 total)

3.5% (115,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 3.9% (146,718 total)

3.9% (146,718 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.6 per job opening

0.6 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 2,137 employees laid off by Black Bear Diner in Laveen in April 2020, 1,400 employees laid off by 99 Cents Only in Commerce, CA in April 2024, 1,367 employees laid off by American Airlines in Phoenix in July 2020, 968 employees laid off by Lucid Motors in Casa Grande in March 2023, 936 employees laid off by General Motors in Chandler in August 2023

9. Indiana

132926214@N07 / Flickr

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.3% (42,000 total)

1.3% (42,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 2.5% (03 total)

2.5% (03 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.8% (125,000 total)

3.8% (125,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 4.4% (153,100 total)

4.4% (153,100 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 1.0 per job opening

1.0 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 3,765 employees laid off by U.S. Steel in Gary and Portage in May 2020, 1,693 employees laid off by Horseshoe Hammond in Hammond in April 2020, 1,448 employees laid off by Outback Steakhouse statewide in April 2020, 1,161 employees laid off by Caesars Riverboat Casino in Elizabeth in April 2020, 1,132 employees laid off by Walmart Fulfillment Center in Plainfield in April 2022

8. Georgia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.3% (63,000 total)

1.3% (63,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 1.9% (02 total)

1.9% (02 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.6% (180,000 total)

3.6% (180,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 3.6% (193,062 total)

3.6% (193,062 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.7 per job opening

0.7 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 1,000 employees laid off by Bed Bath & Beyond in Pendergrass in April 2023, 727 employees laid off by Grocery Delivery E-Services in Newnan in May 2024, 625 employees laid off by Bitwise Industries in Fresno, CA in June 2023, 614 employees laid off by Exel in Union City in February 2025, 536 employees laid off by Bechtel Power in Waynesboro in February 2023

7. Wyoming

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.4% (4,000 total)

1.4% (4,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 3.0% (03 total)

3.0% (03 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.7% (11,000 total)

3.7% (11,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 3.6% (10,656 total)

3.6% (10,656 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.7 per job opening

0.7 per job opening Recent major layoffs: N/A

6. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.5% (5,000 total)

1.5% (5,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 3.2% (03 total)

3.2% (03 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 4.7% (16,000 total)

4.7% (16,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 4.7% (17,062 total)

4.7% (17,062 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.8 per job opening

0.8 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 1,234 employees laid off by RavnAir Group, Corvus Airlines, Hageland Aviation Services, and Peninsula Aviation Services in Anchorage and statewide in September 2020, 616 employees laid off by Alyeska Resort in Girdwood in March 2020, 331 employees laid off by Alaska Airlines in Anchorage in July 2020, 300 employees laid off by Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation statewide in April 2020, 185 employees laid off by First Student in Fairbanks and North Pole in April 2021

5. Nevada

Sean Pavone / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.5% (23,000 total)

1.5% (23,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 2.3% (02 total)

2.3% (02 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.0% (48,000 total)

3.0% (48,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 5.8% (96,209 total)

5.8% (96,209 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 1.3 per job opening

1.3 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 6,821 employees laid off by Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in May 2020, 6,572 employees laid off by ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas in May 2020, 6,148 employees laid off by Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in April 2020, 6,082 employees laid off by MGM Grand in Las Vegas in May 2020, 5,890 employees laid off by Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in May 2020

4. North Dakota

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.6% (7,000 total)

1.6% (7,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 2.5% (03 total)

2.5% (03 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.6% (16,000 total)

3.6% (16,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 2.6% (10,929 total)

2.6% (10,929 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.5 per job opening

0.5 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 670 employees laid off by Watsonville Community Hospital in Watsonville, CA in August 2022, 304 employees laid off by Archway Marketing in Fargo in September 2022, 212 employees laid off by Calfrac Well Services in Williston in March 2020, 204 employees laid off by Liberty Oilfield Services in Williston in April 2020, 198 employees laid off by Steffes in Grand Forks and Dickinson in March 2020

3. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.6% (14,000 total)

1.6% (14,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 3.2% (03 total)

3.2% (03 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 3.8% (33,000 total)

3.8% (33,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 3.8% (38,332 total)

3.8% (38,332 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.8 per job opening

0.8 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 370 employees laid off by SYKES in Boise in January 2021, 328 employees laid off by Idaho Health & Fitness statewide in April 2020, 302 employees laid off by Perspecta in Meridian in April 2021, 276 employees laid off by Great American Snacks in Nampa in August 2024, 271 employees laid off by Aramark at Boise State University in March 2022

2. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.6% (68,000 total)

1.6% (68,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 1.5% (02 total)

1.5% (02 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 2.7% (116,000 total)

2.7% (116,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 4.6% (225,296 total)

4.6% (225,296 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 1.2 per job opening

1.2 per job opening Recent major layoffs: 23,695 employees laid off by USI Services Group in Chattanooga in March 2020, 16,000 employees laid off by United Airlines in Chicago in October 2020, 7,264 employees laid off by United Airlines in Newark in July 2020, 3,899 employees laid off by United Airlines in Newark in January 2021, 2,948 employees laid off by Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City in May 2020

1. Montana

Layoffs and discharges rate, January 2025: 1.7% (9,000 total)

1.7% (9,000 total) Quits rate, January 2025: 3.2% (03 total)

3.2% (03 total) Hires rate, January 2025: 4.2% (22,000 total)

4.2% (22,000 total) Unemployment rate, January 2025: 2.8% (16,362 total)

2.8% (16,362 total) Unemployed persons to job opening rate: 0.6 per job opening

0.6 per job opening Recent major layoffs: N/A

