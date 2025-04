This State Is A Hotbed For Cybercrime FAMILY STOCK / Shutterstock.com

From 2019 to 2023, the number of cybercrime complaints in the United States nearly doubled.

Total losses due to cybercrime more than tripled, from $3.5 billion in 2019 to $12.5 billion in 2023.

About 1 in every 20 complaints had to do with cryptocurrency.

The prevalence of cybercrime correlates with factors like age and education, and varies considerably across the country.

Cybercrime is most prevalent in states with large elderly populations.

One of the fastest-growing threats to national and personal security is the rise of cybercrime. As technology advances and critical infrastructure is increasingly relocated to the digital realm, malicious actors have the capability to completely paralyze private companies, police departments, and any other organization without sufficient cybersecurity. Private individuals are also highly targeted, and are increasingly the victims of financial loss.

Over the last five years, the prevalence of cybercrime in the United States has nearly doubled. According to the FBI, there were 880,418 complaints of internet scams in 2023, an 88.4% increase from the 467,361 complaints received in 2019. Total losses more than tripled over the same period, from $3.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

The most common cybercrime complaints include phishing and spoofing, personal data breaches, non-payment scams, and extortion schemes. About 1 in every 20 complaints in 2023 had to do with cryptocurrency. The prevalence and types of cybercrime being committed vary considerably across the country, and correlate with factors like age and education. Lottery and sweepstakes scams tend to target older Americans, while scams promoting fake employment opportunities target younger Americans.

As a result, the impact of cybercrime varies considerably from state to state. While cybercrime losses per capita amount to $10.77 per resident in Kentucky, they amount to nearly six times that in the most burdened state. Many of the states with the most cybercrime losses have large shares of elderly residents who are particularly vulnerable to online fraud. A closer look at the data reveals the states with the worst cybercrime.

To determine the states with the worst cybercrime, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on cybercrime from the FBI’s 2023 Internet Crime Report. States were ranked based on total losses due to cybercrime per 100,000 residents in 2023. Supplemental data on annual cybercrime complaints are also from the FBI.

50. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $1.1 million per 100,000 residents

$1.1 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 102.5 per 100,000 residents (4th lowest)

102.5 per 100,000 residents (4th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $48.7 million (16th lowest)

$48.7 million (16th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 4,641 (20th lowest)

49. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $1.1 million per 100,000 residents

$1.1 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 101.5 per 100,000 residents (3rd lowest)

101.5 per 100,000 residents (3rd lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $32.1 million (9th lowest)

$32.1 million (9th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 2,983 (17th lowest)

48. West Virginia

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $1.2 million per 100,000 residents

$1.2 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 133.6 per 100,000 residents (25th lowest)

133.6 per 100,000 residents (25th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $21.4 million (5th lowest)

$21.4 million (5th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 2,365 (13th lowest)

47. Maine

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $1.4 million per 100,000 residents

$1.4 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 116.5 per 100,000 residents (13th lowest)

116.5 per 100,000 residents (13th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $19.0 million (4th lowest)

$19.0 million (4th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 1,626 (6th lowest)

46. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $1.4 million per 100,000 residents

$1.4 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 107.8 per 100,000 residents (7th lowest)

107.8 per 100,000 residents (7th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $8.8 million (the lowest)

$8.8 million (the lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 698 (the lowest)

45. Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $1.5 million per 100,000 residents

$1.5 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 105.0 per 100,000 residents (5th lowest)

105.0 per 100,000 residents (5th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $46.6 million (15th lowest)

$46.6 million (15th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 3,220 (18th lowest)

44. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $1.6 million per 100,000 residents

$1.6 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 130.0 per 100,000 residents (22nd lowest)

130.0 per 100,000 residents (22nd lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $92.1 million (22nd lowest)

$92.1 million (22nd lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 7,683 (23rd highest)

43. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $1.7 million per 100,000 residents

$1.7 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 123.0 per 100,000 residents (17th lowest)

123.0 per 100,000 residents (17th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $67.0 million (20th lowest)

$67.0 million (20th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 4,987 (22nd lowest)

42. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $1.7 million per 100,000 residents

$1.7 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 151.6 per 100,000 residents (15th highest)

151.6 per 100,000 residents (15th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $197.4 million (17th highest)

$197.4 million (17th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 17,864 (5th highest)

41. Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $1.7 million per 100,000 residents

$1.7 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 106.9 per 100,000 residents (6th lowest)

106.9 per 100,000 residents (6th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $78.3 million (21st lowest)

$78.3 million (21st lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 4,890 (21st lowest)

40. North Dakota

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $1.7 million per 100,000 residents

$1.7 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 97.5 per 100,000 residents (the lowest)

97.5 per 100,000 residents (the lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $13.5 million (2nd lowest)

$13.5 million (2nd lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 764 (2nd lowest)

39. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $1.9 million per 100,000 residents

$1.9 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 116.1 per 100,000 residents (12th lowest)

116.1 per 100,000 residents (12th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $59.8 million (19th lowest)

$59.8 million (19th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 3,723 (19th lowest)

38. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $1.9 million per 100,000 residents

$1.9 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 112.8 per 100,000 residents (9th lowest)

112.8 per 100,000 residents (9th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $96.5 million (24th lowest)

$96.5 million (24th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 5,763 (25th lowest)

37. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $1.9 million per 100,000 residents

$1.9 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 117.7 per 100,000 residents (14th lowest)

117.7 per 100,000 residents (14th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $27.2 million (6th lowest)

$27.2 million (6th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 1,650 (7th lowest)

36. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $2.0 million per 100,000 residents

$2.0 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 130.9 per 100,000 residents (23rd lowest)

130.9 per 100,000 residents (23rd lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $123.4 million (24th highest)

$123.4 million (24th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 8,108 (22nd highest)

35. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $2.0 million per 100,000 residents

$2.0 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 147.3 per 100,000 residents (17th highest)

147.3 per 100,000 residents (17th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $203.4 million (15th highest)

$203.4 million (15th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 14,784 (9th highest)

34. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $2.1 million per 100,000 residents

$2.1 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 110.9 per 100,000 residents (8th lowest)

110.9 per 100,000 residents (8th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $40.6 million (12th lowest)

$40.6 million (12th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 2,195 (10th lowest)

33. New Mexico

MaRoPictures / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $2.1 million per 100,000 residents

$2.1 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 139.2 per 100,000 residents (22nd highest)

139.2 per 100,000 residents (22nd highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $45.1 million (13th lowest)

$45.1 million (13th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 2,944 (16th lowest)

32. North Carolina

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $2.2 million per 100,000 residents

$2.2 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 113.3 per 100,000 residents (10th lowest)

113.3 per 100,000 residents (10th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $235.0 million (13th highest)

$235.0 million (13th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 12,282 (13th highest)

31. South Carolina

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $2.2 million per 100,000 residents

$2.2 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 181.2 per 100,000 residents (10th highest)

181.2 per 100,000 residents (10th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $120.0 million (25th lowest)

$120.0 million (25th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 9,736 (19th highest)

30. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $2.3 million per 100,000 residents

$2.3 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 119.0 per 100,000 residents (15th lowest)

119.0 per 100,000 residents (15th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $161.2 million (21st highest)

$161.2 million (21st highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 8,484 (21st highest)

29. Wyoming

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $2.4 million per 100,000 residents

$2.4 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 141.8 per 100,000 residents (20th highest)

141.8 per 100,000 residents (20th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $13.7 million (3rd lowest)

$13.7 million (3rd lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 828 (3rd lowest)

28. Indiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $2.4 million per 100,000 residents

$2.4 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 161.7 per 100,000 residents (11th highest)

161.7 per 100,000 residents (11th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $162.3 million (20th highest)

$162.3 million (20th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 11,097 (16th highest)

27. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $2.6 million per 100,000 residents

$2.6 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 114.0 per 100,000 residents (11th lowest)

114.0 per 100,000 residents (11th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $50.6 million (17th lowest)

$50.6 million (17th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 2,240 (11th lowest)

26. Illinois

pics721 / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $2.7 million per 100,000 residents

$2.7 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 125.8 per 100,000 residents (18th lowest)

125.8 per 100,000 residents (18th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $335.8 million (7th highest)

$335.8 million (7th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 15,783 (8th highest)

25. Georgia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $2.7 million per 100,000 residents

$2.7 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 126.2 per 100,000 residents (19th lowest)

126.2 per 100,000 residents (19th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $301.0 million (9th highest)

$301.0 million (9th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 13,917 (11th highest)

24. Pennsylvania

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $2.8 million per 100,000 residents

$2.8 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 126.6 per 100,000 residents (20th lowest)

126.6 per 100,000 residents (20th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $360.3 million (6th highest)

$360.3 million (6th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 16,407 (7th highest)

23. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $2.9 million per 100,000 residents

$2.9 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 130.0 per 100,000 residents (22nd lowest)

130.0 per 100,000 residents (22nd lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $31.6 million (7th lowest)

$31.6 million (7th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 1,425 (4th lowest)

22. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $3.0 million per 100,000 residents

$3.0 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 145.8 per 100,000 residents (18th highest)

145.8 per 100,000 residents (18th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $265.1 million (11th highest)

$265.1 million (11th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 12,711 (12th highest)

21. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $3.2 million per 100,000 residents

$3.2 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 195.2 per 100,000 residents (6th highest)

195.2 per 100,000 residents (6th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $187.6 million (19th highest)

$187.6 million (19th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 11,475 (15th highest)

20. Kansas

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $3.2 million per 100,000 residents

$3.2 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 98.4 per 100,000 residents (2nd lowest)

98.4 per 100,000 residents (2nd lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $94.2 million (23rd lowest)

$94.2 million (23rd lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 2,894 (15th lowest)

19. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $3.2 million per 100,000 residents

$3.2 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 158.8 per 100,000 residents (12th highest)

158.8 per 100,000 residents (12th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $136.1 million (22nd highest)

$136.1 million (22nd highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 6,724 (25th highest)

18. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $3.3 million per 100,000 residents

$3.3 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 144.2 per 100,000 residents (19th highest)

144.2 per 100,000 residents (19th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $120.8 million (25th highest)

$120.8 million (25th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 5,216 (24th lowest)

17. Texas

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $3.3 million per 100,000 residents

$3.3 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 155.1 per 100,000 residents (14th highest)

155.1 per 100,000 residents (14th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $1.0 billion (2nd highest)

$1.0 billion (2nd highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 47,305 (2nd highest)

16. Massachusetts

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $3.4 million per 100,000 residents

$3.4 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 141.6 per 100,000 residents (21st highest)

141.6 per 100,000 residents (21st highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $235.9 million (12th highest)

$235.9 million (12th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 9,915 (17th highest)

15. Minnesota

BanksPhotos / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $3.4 million per 100,000 residents

$3.4 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 122.8 per 100,000 residents (16th lowest)

122.8 per 100,000 residents (16th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $193.9 million (18th highest)

$193.9 million (18th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 7,049 (24th highest)

14. Delaware

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $3.4 million per 100,000 residents

$3.4 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 260.4 per 100,000 residents (3rd highest)

260.4 per 100,000 residents (3rd highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $35.4 million (10th lowest)

$35.4 million (10th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 2,687 (14th lowest)

13. Maryland

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $3.6 million per 100,000 residents

$3.6 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 157.2 per 100,000 residents (13th highest)

157.2 per 100,000 residents (13th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $221.5 million (14th highest)

$221.5 million (14th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 9,717 (20th highest)

12. Hawaii

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $3.6 million per 100,000 residents

$3.6 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 136.2 per 100,000 residents (25th highest)

136.2 per 100,000 residents (25th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $51.7 million (18th lowest)

$51.7 million (18th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 1,954 (9th lowest)

11. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $3.7 million per 100,000 residents

$3.7 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 186.9 per 100,000 residents (7th highest)

186.9 per 100,000 residents (7th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $288.7 million (10th highest)

$288.7 million (10th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 14,600 (10th highest)

10. New York

OlegAlbinsky / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $3.8 million per 100,000 residents

$3.8 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 137.7 per 100,000 residents (24th highest)

137.7 per 100,000 residents (24th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $750.0 million (4th highest)

$750.0 million (4th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 26,948 (4th highest)

9. Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $3.9 million per 100,000 residents

$3.9 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 181.6 per 100,000 residents (9th highest)

181.6 per 100,000 residents (9th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $874.7 million (3rd highest)

$874.7 million (3rd highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 41,061 (3rd highest)

8. Utah

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $3.9 million per 100,000 residents

$3.9 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 148.1 per 100,000 residents (16th highest)

148.1 per 100,000 residents (16th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $132.3 million (23rd highest)

$132.3 million (23rd highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 5,061 (23rd lowest)

7. South Dakota

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $3.9 million per 100,000 residents

$3.9 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 183.6 per 100,000 residents (8th highest)

183.6 per 100,000 residents (8th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $35.9 million (11th lowest)

$35.9 million (11th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 1,688 (8th lowest)

6. Montana

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $4.0 million per 100,000 residents

$4.0 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 138.7 per 100,000 residents (23rd highest)

138.7 per 100,000 residents (23rd highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $45.6 million (14th lowest)

$45.6 million (14th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 1,571 (5th lowest)

5. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $4.3 million per 100,000 residents

$4.3 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 318.8 per 100,000 residents (the highest)

318.8 per 100,000 residents (the highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $31.8 million (8th lowest)

$31.8 million (8th lowest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 2,338 (12th lowest)

4. Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $4.4 million per 100,000 residents

$4.4 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 223.2 per 100,000 residents (4th highest)

223.2 per 100,000 residents (4th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $324.4 million (8th highest)

$324.4 million (8th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 16,584 (6th highest)

3. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $4.7 million per 100,000 residents

$4.7 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 131.9 per 100,000 residents (24th lowest)

131.9 per 100,000 residents (24th lowest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $441.2 million (5th highest)

$441.2 million (5th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 12,253 (14th highest)

2. California

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $5.5 million per 100,000 residents

$5.5 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 198.3 per 100,000 residents (5th highest)

198.3 per 100,000 residents (5th highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $2.2 billion (the highest)

$2.2 billion (the highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 77,271 (the highest)

1. Nevada

Sean Pavone / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Annual cybercrime losses per capita: $6.3 million per 100,000 residents

$6.3 million per 100,000 residents Annual cybercrime complaints per capita: 309.7 per 100,000 residents (2nd highest)

309.7 per 100,000 residents (2nd highest) Annual cybercrime losses, total: $201.0 million (16th highest)

$201.0 million (16th highest) Annual cybercrime complaints, total: 9,893 (18th highest)

