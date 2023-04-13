24 States Where Deaths Are Outpacing Births

The United States is the third-most populous country on Earth behind China and India, and, like them, it is growing. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there is one birth in the U.S. every nine seconds and one death every 10 seconds. (Net population growth has also been boosted by immigration.) Even births outpace deaths on a national basis, however, there are 24 states where the reverse is true. (These are the states with the shortest life expectancies.)

To identify the 24 states where deaths out-numbered births in 2021, the most recent year for which data is available, 24/7 Tempo reviewed births, birth rates, deaths, and death rates by state and territory from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. The births dataset counts live births occurring within the United States to U.S. residents in 2021. Birth rates are calculated for every 1,000 women 15 to 44 years old. Mortality data for 2021 also came from the National Center for Health Statistics. Population statistics for each state in 2021 came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 1-year American Community Survey.

The South has been the fastest-growing section of the country for many years because of intersectional migration as well as immigration from other countries. However, seven of the 10 states where deaths currently outnumber births the most are in the South. Three of the four with the highest death-to-birth ratio, however, are in the Midwest or Northeast — Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. (Here are the states with the highest birth rates.)