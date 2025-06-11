See How Much iPhone Prices Have Changed Through the Years 2010 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Among the most impactful consumer products the world has ever known, the iPhone has to be near the top. Today, the iPhone has put a computer into the pocket of billions of customers, and all for the better. Whether it’s for gaming, social media, Uber, or ordering food, the iPhone’s success since 2007, selling over 2.3 billion units, is nothing short of remarkable.

Key Points The iPhone is one of the most popular and successful consumer devices of all time.

The iPhone is one of the most important inventions of the modern age.

There is more computing power in a single iPhone than all of the computing power that first sent man to the moon.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

What’s notable is that Apple’s sales of the iPhone don’t seem to be bothered by cost. Even the very first iPhone, which cost $499, didn’t stop customers from buying it up as fast as Apple could bring it to market. The good news is that the iPhone has continued to improve, even if prices have fluctuated throughout the years.

22. iPhone Importance

Yanki01 / Flickr

The smartphone before the iPhone was mostly a combination of Treo, Windows Devices, and Nokia’s Symbian system. These platforms were pretty incompatible with one another, which meant that once you chose one platform, your data was pretty much locked into one device. When Steve Jobs and Apple launched the iPhone for $499 in January 2007, it forever changed the world. With a full web browser, music player, and phone capabilities, smartphones have never been the same.

21. Price History

Wachiwit / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If you sift through Apple’s price history, it’s essential to note that all pricing listed here is without subsidy. These numbers are all Apple retail pricing, which phone carriers would later subsidize. In other words, a $799 iPhone model might cost significantly less with a monthly payment for most buyers, as carriers like Verizon or AT&T often subsidize the price to lock customers into long-term contracts.

20. 2007

Aido2002 / Wikimedia Commons

The very first iPhone, known as the “iPhone,” sold 6.1 million units and forever changed the smartphone world. The $499 price point was a shocking number at a time when smartphones were subsidized for much less, but it didn’t hurt sales overall.

19. 2008

Feureau / Wikimedia Commons

With an estimated 15 million models sold worldwide, the 2008 release of the iPhone 3G addressed the biggest issue with the iPhone’s initial launch. The 2G data capability of the original iPhone was a disappointment, but Apple addressed it one year later with the iPhone 3G, which launched at $599.

18. 2009

William Hook / Wikimedia Commons

In 2009, the iPhone 3GS was released, and it’s not remembered as one of Apple’s most beloved models. With a starting price of $599, the iPhone 3GS was a bare-bones model compared to today’s feature-rich devices. The company sold 30.1 million units.

17. 2010

2010 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Selling 94.8 million units, the $599 iPhone 4 was one of Apple’s few spoiled launches. With an Apple employee leaving an iPhone 4 model in a bar, nearly everything about the phone was leaked before its launch.

16. 2011

youngvet / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The iPhone 4s, which started at $649, sold just under 100 million units, making it yet another big hit for Apple. With the introduction of Siri, the iPhone 4s stands out as one of the most notable launches in the company’s history.

15. 2012

Brett Jordan / Wikimedia Commons

Selling over 143 million units, the iPhone 5 was a huge hit for Apple. With LTE support, the launch price of $649 was not a deterrent for buyers. Best of all, Apple released a Do Not Disturb feature, a personal favorite.

14. 2013

Wachiwit / Getty Images

In 2013, the launch of the iPhone 5c and 5s was very popular. The iPhone 5s was the last of Apple’s 4-inch displays before the company moved to the 4.7-inch display with the iPhone 6. Launched on September 20, 2013, the iPhone 5s started at $199 and jumped up to $399 for the largest storage size.

13. 2014

hurk / Wikimedia Commons

Arguably one of Apple’s most successful iPhone models, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were very big deals. The release of iCloud Drive and the Retina display significantly contributed to the model’s sales success. Starting at $649, the iPhone 6 series sold over 222 million units.

12. 2015

bombuscreative / Getty Images

Some of Apple’s most beloved phone models, the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, were the last of Apple’s notable “S” series. Even so, the iPhone 6s was ridiculously popular and helped Apple sell over 174.1 million units of this model, which started at $649.

11. 2016

Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The launch of the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, and the first SE model was wildly successful for Apple. At the high end, the company sold just shy of 160 million units. With the iPhone SE launch, the price of the 2016 models started at $399 and increased to $649 for the iPhone 7.

10. 2017

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The last iPhone models to have a dedicated home button, the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X, were 2017 launch staples. The iPhone X removed Apple’s home button for the first time since 2007. Selling 124.7 million units, the iPhone in 2017 started at $699.

9. 2018

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

The iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR were staple launches of Apple in 2018. These devices combined to sell a whopping 151 million units. The iPhone XS was an update to the first Apple device to feature a full-screen display without a home button, starting at $999.

8. 2019

Carsten Koall / Getty Images

First launched on September 20, 2019, the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max were the last time Apple had only three main series devices in its lineup. Starting at $699, Apple sold over 102 million of this series of devices.

7. 2020

dannikonov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Selling over 100 million units, the iPhone 12 offered Face ID, dual 12-megapixel cameras, and redesigned widgets. At the time of its October 2020 launch, the iPhone 12 started at $799, all while introducing 5G capabilities and MagSafe features.

6. 2021

Ming Yeung / Getty Images News via Getty Images

When the iPhone 13 launched, Apple yet again billed it as the best iPhone ever. Starting at $699 for the iPhone 13, the pricing increased to $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. A new, smaller notch on the display was one of the most considerable visual improvements that Apple launched this year.

5. 2022

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

When the iPhone 14 was unveiled, it was, unsurprisingly, billed as Apple’s best phone yet. Available in four models, the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 started at $799. Prices jumped to as much as $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring the A15 Bionic Chip and improved cameras.

4. 2023

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In September 2023, Apple announced the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. Among the most notable features were the introduction of USB-C charging. As a result, Apple started pricing the iPhone 15 series at $799 for a 128GB model. The iPhone 15 Pro Max model started at a higher price, at $1,199.

3. 2024

Jakub CA / Wikimedia Commons

Launched in 2024, Apple has four different versions of the iPhone 16. The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are Apple’s latest and greatest devices. Running iOS 18 and the A18 Bionic chip, the iPhone 16 models start at $799. One caveat is that the iPhone 16e, announced in 2025, now begins at $599, making it Apple’s least expensive current iPhone.

2. 2025 Current Prices

Kyu3a / Wikimedia Commons

Thankfully, for iPhone buyers, not much has changed in terms of price between 2024 and 2025. The cost of the iPhone 16 series, including the Pro and Pro Max, hasn’t gone up or down. The iPhone 16 Pro is still priced at $999, while the Pro Max, with its larger 6.9-inch display, remains at $1,199. If you want the very best iPhone on the market today, a 1TB iPhone 16 Pro Max is $1,599, Apple’s most expensive iPhone.

1. Looking Ahead In 2025

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The real question most people want to know is what happens in September 2025, with the iPhone 17 series. There is no question that tariff questions loom, and while it’s too early to say what the landscape will be a few months from now, it raises the question of how iPhone prices will be impacted.

Most analysts indicate that Apple can absorb some tariff costs into its margins, but there is a limit to how much Apple will want to do that. If the situation with tariffs and China hasn’t improved by September, there is a very real scenario in which the iPhone’s lowest starting price is higher in 2025 than in any other year.

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)